Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel refrigerator

ONCE YOU SEE IT YOU WILL WANT TO RENT IT AND CALL IT YOUR NEW HOME! 3BR TOWNHOME FEATURES RECENTLY RENOVATED KITCHEN W/BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FRESHLY PAINTED, UPDATED FULL BATHROOM W/CERAMIC TILE SURROUND, HARDWOOD FLOORING, STORAGE AND LAUNDRY IN LOWER LEVEL, CONVENIENT PARKING PAD IN REAR. THIS IS A MUST SEE - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!! PETS CASE BY CASE - NO VOUCHERS ACCEPTED