Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Welcome to this 3 bedroom and 1.5 bath home. Large living room with hardwood flooring leads to separate dining room. Kitchen has wooded cabinets and plenty of counter space for cooking. Lower level is finished with a half bath and ready for entertaining. Upper level offer 3 spacious bedrooms and a full bath. Newer double pane windows. Off street parking rounds out this great row home, located close to all ammenitites. Seller is moving out of state. ALSO LISTED FOR SALE!!