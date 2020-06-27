7524 Durwood Road - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Georges just renovated end of group ownhome consisting of 4 bedrooms, finished basement, all new stainless steel appliances as well as washer and dryer in place. Huge fenced in backyard along with big private porch in back and small patio up front.

Georges just renovated end of group ownhome consisting of 4 bedrooms, finished basement, all new stainless steel appliances as well as washer and dryer in place. Huge fenced in backyard along with big private porch in back and small patio up front.