Last updated November 6 2019 at 3:46 AM

7524 Durwood Road - 1

7524 Durwood Rd · No Longer Available
Location

7524 Durwood Rd, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Georges just renovated end of group ownhome consisting of 4 bedrooms, finished basement, all new stainless steel appliances as well as washer and dryer in place. Huge fenced in backyard along with big private porch in back and small patio up front.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7524 Durwood Road - 1 have any available units?
7524 Durwood Road - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 7524 Durwood Road - 1 have?
Some of 7524 Durwood Road - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7524 Durwood Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
7524 Durwood Road - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7524 Durwood Road - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 7524 Durwood Road - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 7524 Durwood Road - 1 offer parking?
No, 7524 Durwood Road - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 7524 Durwood Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7524 Durwood Road - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7524 Durwood Road - 1 have a pool?
No, 7524 Durwood Road - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 7524 Durwood Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 7524 Durwood Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7524 Durwood Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7524 Durwood Road - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
