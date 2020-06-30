All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 3943 N POINT ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
3943 N POINT ROAD
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

3943 N POINT ROAD

3943 North Point Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3943 North Point Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Single Family home available for immediate lease! This home has easy one level living with 3 bedrooms, & 1 bath. The large country kitchen has stainless steel appliances & plenty of counter top space. The cabinets have elegant glass fronts with innovate pull out shelves. The bathroom was renovated with built in shelves in the shower/tub combo & contemporary vanity. There's ample storage in the pull down attic. Enjoy spending time on the large rear deck with field & wooded views just beyond your own back yard. All showings must be with a licensed Realtor present.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3943 N POINT ROAD have any available units?
3943 N POINT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 3943 N POINT ROAD have?
Some of 3943 N POINT ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3943 N POINT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3943 N POINT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3943 N POINT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3943 N POINT ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 3943 N POINT ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3943 N POINT ROAD offers parking.
Does 3943 N POINT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3943 N POINT ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3943 N POINT ROAD have a pool?
No, 3943 N POINT ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3943 N POINT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3943 N POINT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3943 N POINT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3943 N POINT ROAD has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pangea Springs
2123 Dundalk Ave
Dundalk, MD 21222
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 BedroomsDundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College