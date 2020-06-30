3943 N POINT ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Single Family home available for immediate lease! This home has easy one level living with 3 bedrooms, & 1 bath. The large country kitchen has stainless steel appliances & plenty of counter top space. The cabinets have elegant glass fronts with innovate pull out shelves. The bathroom was renovated with built in shelves in the shower/tub combo & contemporary vanity. There's ample storage in the pull down attic. Enjoy spending time on the large rear deck with field & wooded views just beyond your own back yard. All showings must be with a licensed Realtor present.