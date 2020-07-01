All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 39 BROADSHIP ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
39 BROADSHIP ROAD
Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:41 AM

39 BROADSHIP ROAD

39 Broadship Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

39 Broadship Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Well maintained 2BR/1BA semi-detached home in quiet Old Dundalk! This home has been recently renovated w/ new carpet and fresh paint throughout. Finished basement w/ recessed lighting could be used as the 3rd bedroom or den. Fully fenced in yard. Water and lawn care included with monthly payment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 BROADSHIP ROAD have any available units?
39 BROADSHIP ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 39 BROADSHIP ROAD have?
Some of 39 BROADSHIP ROAD's amenities include recently renovated, ceiling fan, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 BROADSHIP ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
39 BROADSHIP ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 BROADSHIP ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 39 BROADSHIP ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 39 BROADSHIP ROAD offer parking?
No, 39 BROADSHIP ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 39 BROADSHIP ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 BROADSHIP ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 BROADSHIP ROAD have a pool?
No, 39 BROADSHIP ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 39 BROADSHIP ROAD have accessible units?
No, 39 BROADSHIP ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 39 BROADSHIP ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 BROADSHIP ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Move Cross Country
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gray Haven Townhomes
7900 N Boundary Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Charlesmont
3000 Wallford Dr
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 BedroomsDundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College