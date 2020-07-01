39 BROADSHIP ROAD

Amenities

recently renovated ceiling fan carpet oven refrigerator

Well maintained 2BR/1BA semi-detached home in quiet Old Dundalk! This home has been recently renovated w/ new carpet and fresh paint throughout. Finished basement w/ recessed lighting could be used as the 3rd bedroom or den. Fully fenced in yard. Water and lawn care included with monthly payment.