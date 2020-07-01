Well maintained 2BR/1BA semi-detached home in quiet Old Dundalk! This home has been recently renovated w/ new carpet and fresh paint throughout. Finished basement w/ recessed lighting could be used as the 3rd bedroom or den. Fully fenced in yard. Water and lawn care included with monthly payment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 39 BROADSHIP ROAD have any available units?
39 BROADSHIP ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 39 BROADSHIP ROAD have?
Some of 39 BROADSHIP ROAD's amenities include recently renovated, ceiling fan, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 BROADSHIP ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
39 BROADSHIP ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.