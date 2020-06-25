All apartments in Dundalk
37 Kinship Road
37 Kinship Road

37 Kinship Road · No Longer Available
Location

37 Kinship Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
End unit townhouse features 2beds and 1.5baths. Walk in to cozy living space with hardwood floors leading into dining room with cut-out to quaint, updated kitchen. Kitchen offers breakfast bar, tile backsplash, granite counters, gas stove, and plenty of cabinet space. Covered porch on main level and new back deck entertaining overlooking large yard. Spring/summer grass cutting service included. Spacious bedrooms on second level share updated full bath with tile floors and updated fixtures. Partially finished basement provides additional rec space and washer and dryer. Two-car garage for easy parking. Property located one block from bus stop. Small pets considered on case by case basis with owner approval and deposit. Call Wendy to set up a showing at (443) 417-5056.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Kinship Road have any available units?
37 Kinship Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 37 Kinship Road have?
Some of 37 Kinship Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Kinship Road currently offering any rent specials?
37 Kinship Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Kinship Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 37 Kinship Road is pet friendly.
Does 37 Kinship Road offer parking?
Yes, 37 Kinship Road offers parking.
Does 37 Kinship Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37 Kinship Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Kinship Road have a pool?
No, 37 Kinship Road does not have a pool.
Does 37 Kinship Road have accessible units?
No, 37 Kinship Road does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Kinship Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 Kinship Road does not have units with dishwashers.
