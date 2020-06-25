37 Kinship Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

End unit townhouse features 2beds and 1.5baths. Walk in to cozy living space with hardwood floors leading into dining room with cut-out to quaint, updated kitchen. Kitchen offers breakfast bar, tile backsplash, granite counters, gas stove, and plenty of cabinet space. Covered porch on main level and new back deck entertaining overlooking large yard. Spring/summer grass cutting service included. Spacious bedrooms on second level share updated full bath with tile floors and updated fixtures. Partially finished basement provides additional rec space and washer and dryer. Two-car garage for easy parking. Property located one block from bus stop. Small pets considered on case by case basis with owner approval and deposit. Call Wendy to set up a showing at (443) 417-5056.