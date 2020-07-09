3519 Mcshane Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly elevator pool

This newly renovated townhome offers special touches and upgrades throughout. Listed as a 2 BR/2 bath but there is a fully finished lower level with its own bathroom and Jacuzzi tub! New carpet, hardwood floors, ceramic tiles and more! Great open space with wonderful natural light. Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit. 625 TransUnion, strong rental history and 3X monthly rent total household income. TEXT Wendy today for more information or to schedule a tour. 443-417-5056