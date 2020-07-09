All apartments in Dundalk
Last updated February 13 2020

3519 Mcshane Way

3519 Mcshane Way · No Longer Available
Location

3519 Mcshane Way, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
elevator
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
pool
This newly renovated townhome offers special touches and upgrades throughout. Listed as a 2 BR/2 bath but there is a fully finished lower level with its own bathroom and Jacuzzi tub! New carpet, hardwood floors, ceramic tiles and more! Great open space with wonderful natural light. Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit. 625 TransUnion, strong rental history and 3X monthly rent total household income. TEXT Wendy today for more information or to schedule a tour. 443-417-5056

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3519 Mcshane Way have any available units?
3519 Mcshane Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 3519 Mcshane Way have?
Some of 3519 Mcshane Way's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3519 Mcshane Way currently offering any rent specials?
3519 Mcshane Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3519 Mcshane Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3519 Mcshane Way is pet friendly.
Does 3519 Mcshane Way offer parking?
No, 3519 Mcshane Way does not offer parking.
Does 3519 Mcshane Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3519 Mcshane Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3519 Mcshane Way have a pool?
Yes, 3519 Mcshane Way has a pool.
Does 3519 Mcshane Way have accessible units?
No, 3519 Mcshane Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3519 Mcshane Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3519 Mcshane Way does not have units with dishwashers.

