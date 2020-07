Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Newly renovated rental property that offer many ammenities. Gleaming hardwood floors on the first floor. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large living room, tiled bathroom and possible dining or 4th bedroom round out the 1st level. Upstairs, there are 3 bedrooms amd a tiled bathroom. The lower level is carpeted and semi-finished. The property offers off street parking and both front and rear yards and fully fenced. VOUCHERS ACCEPTED.