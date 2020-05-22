All apartments in Dundalk
233 Colgate Ave
233 Colgate Ave

233 Colgate Avenue · (410) 842-5946
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

233 Colgate Avenue, Dundalk, MD 21222
Saint Helena

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1003 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come and check this fully renovated home located in Dundalk, MD. This home has all the upgrades you want! Modern kitchen and inclusive of brand new appliances, with customized backsplash , brand new HVAC system, that gives comfort during warm or cold days, inclusive of washer and dryer, brand new flooring throughout the unit and fenced in yard! Call us now and make this your next home just in time for Summer!

*Virtual Showings available
*Vouchers accepted
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit
Email us at rentals@crofmaryland.com for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 Colgate Ave have any available units?
233 Colgate Ave has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 233 Colgate Ave have?
Some of 233 Colgate Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 Colgate Ave currently offering any rent specials?
233 Colgate Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 Colgate Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 233 Colgate Ave is pet friendly.
Does 233 Colgate Ave offer parking?
No, 233 Colgate Ave does not offer parking.
Does 233 Colgate Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 233 Colgate Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 Colgate Ave have a pool?
No, 233 Colgate Ave does not have a pool.
Does 233 Colgate Ave have accessible units?
No, 233 Colgate Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 233 Colgate Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 233 Colgate Ave has units with dishwashers.
