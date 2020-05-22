233 Colgate Ave

Amenities

Come and check this fully renovated home located in Dundalk, MD. This home has all the upgrades you want! Modern kitchen and inclusive of brand new appliances, with customized backsplash , brand new HVAC system, that gives comfort during warm or cold days, inclusive of washer and dryer, brand new flooring throughout the unit and fenced in yard! Call us now and make this your next home just in time for Summer!



*Virtual Showings available

*Vouchers accepted

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Email us at rentals@crofmaryland.com for more information!