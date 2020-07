Amenities

Beautifully updated, end of group, town house is ready for you to move right in! This home features 2 spacious bedrooms on the upper level. Main level features an addition on the back to give you move living space. Fully fenced in yard with carport and plenty outside storage space. Pet friendly property! $50 application fee per adult.