2025 CASE ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful water front home located in the Village of Bear Creek. Water front living with pier, clam shell walk, deep water pier and water views. Features open concept floor plan with upper level loft opening to a rooftop deck overlooking water. Enjoy summer days relaxing on one of 2 decks both with water views. Prepare food in gourmet kitchen for friends and family featuring stainless steel appliances and granite counter. Master bedroom suite with large attached bathroom and walk in closet. Lower level bonus room perfect for an office or den. 2 car garage with additional street parking.