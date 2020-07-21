All apartments in Dundalk
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:20 AM

2025 CASE ROAD

2025 Case Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2025 Case Rd, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful water front home located in the Village of Bear Creek. Water front living with pier, clam shell walk, deep water pier and water views. Features open concept floor plan with upper level loft opening to a rooftop deck overlooking water. Enjoy summer days relaxing on one of 2 decks both with water views. Prepare food in gourmet kitchen for friends and family featuring stainless steel appliances and granite counter. Master bedroom suite with large attached bathroom and walk in closet. Lower level bonus room perfect for an office or den. 2 car garage with additional street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 CASE ROAD have any available units?
2025 CASE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 2025 CASE ROAD have?
Some of 2025 CASE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 CASE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2025 CASE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 CASE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2025 CASE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 2025 CASE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2025 CASE ROAD offers parking.
Does 2025 CASE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2025 CASE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 CASE ROAD have a pool?
No, 2025 CASE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2025 CASE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2025 CASE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 CASE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2025 CASE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
