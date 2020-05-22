Cuteness with tons of upgrades best describes this house. Good size living room with new carpet and fresh paint. Large updated eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and great appliances. Washer/dryer hook up tucked away in a closet. 2 Good size bedrooms on the first floor with new carpet and a large updated full bath as well. Second floor has a large Master bedroom with sky lites and new carpet. There a half bath as well. Cute yard for those cook outs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1908 Madison Rd have any available units?
1908 Madison Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1908 Madison Rd have?
Some of 1908 Madison Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 Madison Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1908 Madison Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.