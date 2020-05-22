All apartments in Dundalk
Last updated July 13 2019 at 8:44 AM

1908 Madison Rd

1908 Madison Road · No Longer Available
Location

1908 Madison Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cuteness with tons of upgrades best describes this house. Good size living room with new carpet and fresh paint. Large updated eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and great appliances. Washer/dryer hook up tucked away in a closet. 2 Good size bedrooms on the first floor with new carpet and a large updated full bath as well. Second floor has a large Master bedroom with sky lites and new carpet. There a half bath as well. Cute yard for those cook outs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 Madison Rd have any available units?
1908 Madison Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1908 Madison Rd have?
Some of 1908 Madison Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 Madison Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1908 Madison Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 Madison Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1908 Madison Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 1908 Madison Rd offer parking?
No, 1908 Madison Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1908 Madison Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1908 Madison Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 Madison Rd have a pool?
No, 1908 Madison Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1908 Madison Rd have accessible units?
No, 1908 Madison Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 Madison Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1908 Madison Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Key Landing
8499 Lynch Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Gray Haven Townhomes
7900 N Boundary Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Pangea Springs
2123 Dundalk Ave
Dundalk, MD 21222
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222

