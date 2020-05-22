1908 Madison Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Cuteness with tons of upgrades best describes this house. Good size living room with new carpet and fresh paint. Large updated eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and great appliances. Washer/dryer hook up tucked away in a closet. 2 Good size bedrooms on the first floor with new carpet and a large updated full bath as well. Second floor has a large Master bedroom with sky lites and new carpet. There a half bath as well. Cute yard for those cook outs.