1708 Searles Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2/3 Bedroom Updated Townhouse Located in Great Neighborhood! Central Air! - Do not email. Please call 410-288-8333 for information about this 2/3 Townhouse Located on one of the nicest blocks in Dundalk. New Carpet. New Living Room Floor. Freshly painted. Finished room in the basement that could be 3rd Bedroom with 1/2 Bath. Covered rear deck. Fenced in rear yard. Central Air! Baltimore County School District! Close to all major highways. House has been inspected and has rental registration license. All applicants must have rent plus the deposit up front. Total household monthly income has to be close to 3 times monthly rent. No application fee. Please call 410.288.8333 to arrange time to view property. Also ask for other properties available! Thank you and good luck



(RLNE4980606)