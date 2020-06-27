All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 1708 Searles Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
1708 Searles Road
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

1708 Searles Road

1708 Searles Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1708 Searles Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2/3 Bedroom Updated Townhouse Located in Great Neighborhood! Central Air! - Do not email. Please call 410-288-8333 for information about this 2/3 Townhouse Located on one of the nicest blocks in Dundalk. New Carpet. New Living Room Floor. Freshly painted. Finished room in the basement that could be 3rd Bedroom with 1/2 Bath. Covered rear deck. Fenced in rear yard. Central Air! Baltimore County School District! Close to all major highways. House has been inspected and has rental registration license. All applicants must have rent plus the deposit up front. Total household monthly income has to be close to 3 times monthly rent. No application fee. Please call 410.288.8333 to arrange time to view property. Also ask for other properties available! Thank you and good luck

(RLNE4980606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 Searles Road have any available units?
1708 Searles Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1708 Searles Road have?
Some of 1708 Searles Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 Searles Road currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Searles Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 Searles Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1708 Searles Road is pet friendly.
Does 1708 Searles Road offer parking?
No, 1708 Searles Road does not offer parking.
Does 1708 Searles Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1708 Searles Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 Searles Road have a pool?
No, 1708 Searles Road does not have a pool.
Does 1708 Searles Road have accessible units?
No, 1708 Searles Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 Searles Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1708 Searles Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pangea Springs
2123 Dundalk Ave
Dundalk, MD 21222
Key Landing
8499 Lynch Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Gray Haven Townhomes
7900 N Boundary Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 BedroomsDundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College