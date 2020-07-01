2620 Tor Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Available 05/03/20 Townhouse in Crofton, MD - Property Id: 247877



Spacious end-unit townhome in Walden, a planned-unit development with access to community center, pool, tennis courts and playgrounds, all in a golf-course community. The home features three bedrooms plus a loft bonus area (additional bedroom/office), two full and two half-bathrooms, eat-in kitchen with new appliances, dining room with hardwood floors and family room leading to a two-level deck. Brand new carpeting and flooring throughout, and freshly painted. Finished ground level family room with fireplace, half bathroom and walkout sliders to lower level (covered) deck. One-car garage, lots of storage and ample parking. Nice side yard, maintained by HOA. Located in the Anne Arundel County school district, with excellent elementary, middle and high schools. Close to Fort Meade, Route 50, Annapolis, BWI Airport, Joint Base Andrews AFB, Washington, DC and Baltimore, MD. Rent, $2300/month, one month security deposit. No smoking, no pets. Military leave lease clause.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247877

Property Id 247877



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5692081)