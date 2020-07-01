All apartments in Crofton
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:56 AM

2620 Tor Ct

2620 Tor Court · No Longer Available
Location

2620 Tor Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Available 05/03/20 Townhouse in Crofton, MD - Property Id: 247877

Spacious end-unit townhome in Walden, a planned-unit development with access to community center, pool, tennis courts and playgrounds, all in a golf-course community. The home features three bedrooms plus a loft bonus area (additional bedroom/office), two full and two half-bathrooms, eat-in kitchen with new appliances, dining room with hardwood floors and family room leading to a two-level deck. Brand new carpeting and flooring throughout, and freshly painted. Finished ground level family room with fireplace, half bathroom and walkout sliders to lower level (covered) deck. One-car garage, lots of storage and ample parking. Nice side yard, maintained by HOA. Located in the Anne Arundel County school district, with excellent elementary, middle and high schools. Close to Fort Meade, Route 50, Annapolis, BWI Airport, Joint Base Andrews AFB, Washington, DC and Baltimore, MD. Rent, $2300/month, one month security deposit. No smoking, no pets. Military leave lease clause.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247877
Property Id 247877

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5692081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 Tor Ct have any available units?
2620 Tor Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 2620 Tor Ct have?
Some of 2620 Tor Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 Tor Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2620 Tor Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 Tor Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2620 Tor Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 2620 Tor Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2620 Tor Ct offers parking.
Does 2620 Tor Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2620 Tor Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 Tor Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2620 Tor Ct has a pool.
Does 2620 Tor Ct have accessible units?
No, 2620 Tor Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 Tor Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2620 Tor Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2620 Tor Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2620 Tor Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

