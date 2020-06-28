All apartments in Crofton
2534 STOW COURT
Last updated October 28 2019 at 3:14 AM

2534 STOW COURT

2534 Stow Court · No Longer Available
Location

2534 Stow Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom townhouse with garage in desirable Walden. This immaculate three level home is located near the 10th tee of the golf course. It has lots of natural light and a spacious deck. Full walkout basement to the scenic backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

