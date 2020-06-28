2534 STOW COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom townhouse with garage in desirable Walden. This immaculate three level home is located near the 10th tee of the golf course. It has lots of natural light and a spacious deck. Full walkout basement to the scenic backyard.