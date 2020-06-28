Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom townhouse with garage in desirable Walden. This immaculate three level home is located near the 10th tee of the golf course. It has lots of natural light and a spacious deck. Full walkout basement to the scenic backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2534 STOW COURT have any available units?
2534 STOW COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 2534 STOW COURT have?
Some of 2534 STOW COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2534 STOW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2534 STOW COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.