2456 MEDFORD COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Your chance to rent one of Crofton's finest condos in a premier location with access to everything. Directly across from all the shopping, dining, movies and experiences of Waugh Chapel Village. Superb access to all major commuter routes, the MARC train and convenient to DC, Annapolis and the Baltimore Metro. What more could you want? How about brand new appliances? New flooring? Fresh paint? And even a fireplace for the cold months ahead? Check, Check, Check and CHECK!Also - at grade with no steps anywhere to contend with. Come and see this place before it's gone! ! Please note - NO PETS and NO VOUCHERS applicable for this unit.