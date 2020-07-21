2423 CHELMSFORD DRIVE

Amenities
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY ** Wonderful home: hardwood flrs on Main & upper levels, finished basement,*Granite counters,* marble floor entry, Kitchen stove and dishwasher will be replaced prior to occupancy. Huge Master Suite with walk in closet. Spacious master Bath with Jacuzzi tub, 4 bedrooms upper level and 1 full bedroom with full bath on lower level. Fenced yard. NO PETS, NO GROUPS. PREFER NONE SMOKER. AVAILABLE by mid July. NOTE: LANDSCAPING AND REPAIRS ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ON JULY 10. *** READY FOR OCCUPANCY JULY 12, 2019