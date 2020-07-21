All apartments in Crofton
Find more places like 2423 CHELMSFORD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crofton, MD
/
2423 CHELMSFORD DRIVE
Last updated August 24 2019 at 3:24 PM

2423 CHELMSFORD DRIVE

2423 Chelmsford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Crofton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2423 Chelmsford Drive, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
hot tub
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY ** Wonderful home: hardwood flrs on Main & upper levels, finished basement,*Granite counters,* marble floor entry, Kitchen stove and dishwasher will be replaced prior to occupancy. Huge Master Suite with walk in closet. Spacious master Bath with Jacuzzi tub, 4 bedrooms upper level and 1 full bedroom with full bath on lower level. Fenced yard. NO PETS, NO GROUPS. PREFER NONE SMOKER. AVAILABLE by mid July. NOTE: LANDSCAPING AND REPAIRS ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ON JULY 10. *** READY FOR OCCUPANCY JULY 12, 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2423 CHELMSFORD DRIVE have any available units?
2423 CHELMSFORD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 2423 CHELMSFORD DRIVE have?
Some of 2423 CHELMSFORD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2423 CHELMSFORD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2423 CHELMSFORD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2423 CHELMSFORD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2423 CHELMSFORD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 2423 CHELMSFORD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2423 CHELMSFORD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2423 CHELMSFORD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2423 CHELMSFORD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2423 CHELMSFORD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2423 CHELMSFORD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2423 CHELMSFORD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2423 CHELMSFORD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2423 CHELMSFORD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2423 CHELMSFORD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2423 CHELMSFORD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2423 CHELMSFORD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir
Crofton, MD 21114

Similar Pages

Crofton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCrofton 2 Bedroom Apartments
Crofton Apartments with ParkingCrofton Apartments with Pools
Crofton Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDOxon Hill, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDFort Washington, MD
Arnold, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDGlassmanor, MDOlney, MDBeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDLochearn, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University