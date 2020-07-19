2204 NOBLE WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool pool table garage

Over 6000 sq' full of modern perks & a commuter's dream! This is the house to entertain all of your Family and Friends in! Rich dark hardwood floors on main level, Open gourmet kitchen w/granite, double ovens, gas cooktop & large island and garage access. 4 Bedrooms w/Full Baths, 2 Bedrooms share Jack-N-Jill Bathroom! Basement w/surround sound, wet bar,custom pool table and equipment, bedroom, full bath & home gym (fitness equipment conveys to Tenant)rent also includes several state of the art Televisions and furniture if the tenant is interested. The Master bedroom boasts a sitting area, private balcony, large walk in closets and extremely large bathroom. Community amenities include pool, fitness, walking paths and entertainment center. (separate fees may apply and at the tenants expense)Minutes to shopping, restaurants, schools, recreation areas and major highways. Contact us or your agent for further details and to schedule your tour. Rental application can be found online at www.capitaleagleinvestments.com