All apartments in Crofton
Find more places like 2204 NOBLE WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crofton, MD
/
2204 NOBLE WAY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2204 NOBLE WAY

2204 Noble Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Crofton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2204 Noble Way, Crofton, MD 21054

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
Over 6000 sq' full of modern perks & a commuter's dream! This is the house to entertain all of your Family and Friends in! Rich dark hardwood floors on main level, Open gourmet kitchen w/granite, double ovens, gas cooktop & large island and garage access. 4 Bedrooms w/Full Baths, 2 Bedrooms share Jack-N-Jill Bathroom! Basement w/surround sound, wet bar,custom pool table and equipment, bedroom, full bath & home gym (fitness equipment conveys to Tenant)rent also includes several state of the art Televisions and furniture if the tenant is interested. The Master bedroom boasts a sitting area, private balcony, large walk in closets and extremely large bathroom. Community amenities include pool, fitness, walking paths and entertainment center. (separate fees may apply and at the tenants expense)Minutes to shopping, restaurants, schools, recreation areas and major highways. Contact us or your agent for further details and to schedule your tour. Rental application can be found online at www.capitaleagleinvestments.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 NOBLE WAY have any available units?
2204 NOBLE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 2204 NOBLE WAY have?
Some of 2204 NOBLE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2204 NOBLE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2204 NOBLE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 NOBLE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2204 NOBLE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 2204 NOBLE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2204 NOBLE WAY offers parking.
Does 2204 NOBLE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2204 NOBLE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 NOBLE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 2204 NOBLE WAY has a pool.
Does 2204 NOBLE WAY have accessible units?
No, 2204 NOBLE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 NOBLE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2204 NOBLE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2204 NOBLE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2204 NOBLE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir
Crofton, MD 21114

Similar Pages

Crofton 1 BedroomsCrofton 2 Bedrooms
Crofton Apartments with ParkingCrofton Apartments with Pools
Crofton Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDOxon Hill, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDFort Washington, MD
Arnold, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDGlassmanor, MDOlney, MDBeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDLochearn, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University