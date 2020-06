1800 WHITES FERRY PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

ONE OF THE LARGEST HOMES IN COMMUNITY, I BELIEVE IT WAS THE FORMER MODEL, END UNIT WITH MULTIPLE SIDE EXTENSIONS, VERY HIGH CEILINGS, 3 VERY LARGE BEDROOMS 2 UP AND ONE DOWN FULL DAYLIGHT WINDOWS,SPLIT FOYER ENTRY, VERY OPEN DESIGN INSIDE. FAMILY ROOM LEADS TO VERY PRIVATE OVER SIZED REAR YARD.PETS ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS, HOME LOCATED ACROSS FROM HUGE ESTATE HOMES RECENTLY BUILT BY TOLL BROTHERS.AREA HAS GREAT PARKS, LOTS OF SIDE WALKS, LIBRARIES AND DESIRABLE SCHOOLS . CROFTON IS A JOGGERS DREAM COME TRUE.EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR WORK TO START SOON, ESTIMATED READY 7/1/20 We are cleaning up back yard and putting in 2-3" of round gravel, mulching the front beds, re-staining porch, re-staining exterior, interior paint touch up, replacing stove handle, having home cleaned or will offer credit for tenant to re-clean themselves after work is completed. will consider lease of up to 60 months, but annual rent increase of 50.00 rent.INITIAL APPLICATION LINK IS https://apply.link/3d5d2GF notice agent owner