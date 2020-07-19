All apartments in Crofton
Find more places like 1642 FALLOWFIELD CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crofton, MD
/
1642 FALLOWFIELD CT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1642 FALLOWFIELD CT

1642 Fallowfield Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Crofton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1642 Fallowfield Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Move right into this light filled two level end unit condo in Crofton. Two spacious bedrooms each with separate full baths and a half bath on the main level. Brand new carpet and fresh paint make this home a must see. Close to all major transportation routes and all Crofton has to offer. Apply online. No certified funds until applicant approval. No groups. Listing broker application and lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1642 FALLOWFIELD CT have any available units?
1642 FALLOWFIELD CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1642 FALLOWFIELD CT have?
Some of 1642 FALLOWFIELD CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1642 FALLOWFIELD CT currently offering any rent specials?
1642 FALLOWFIELD CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1642 FALLOWFIELD CT pet-friendly?
No, 1642 FALLOWFIELD CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1642 FALLOWFIELD CT offer parking?
Yes, 1642 FALLOWFIELD CT offers parking.
Does 1642 FALLOWFIELD CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1642 FALLOWFIELD CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1642 FALLOWFIELD CT have a pool?
No, 1642 FALLOWFIELD CT does not have a pool.
Does 1642 FALLOWFIELD CT have accessible units?
No, 1642 FALLOWFIELD CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1642 FALLOWFIELD CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1642 FALLOWFIELD CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1642 FALLOWFIELD CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1642 FALLOWFIELD CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir
Crofton, MD 21114

Similar Pages

Crofton 1 BedroomsCrofton 2 Bedrooms
Crofton Apartments with ParkingCrofton Apartments with Pools
Crofton Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDOxon Hill, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDFort Washington, MD
Arnold, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDGlassmanor, MDOlney, MDBeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDLochearn, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University