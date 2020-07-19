1642 FALLOWFIELD CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Move right into this light filled two level end unit condo in Crofton. Two spacious bedrooms each with separate full baths and a half bath on the main level. Brand new carpet and fresh paint make this home a must see. Close to all major transportation routes and all Crofton has to offer. Apply online. No certified funds until applicant approval. No groups. Listing broker application and lease.