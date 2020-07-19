Move right into this light filled two level end unit condo in Crofton. Two spacious bedrooms each with separate full baths and a half bath on the main level. Brand new carpet and fresh paint make this home a must see. Close to all major transportation routes and all Crofton has to offer. Apply online. No certified funds until applicant approval. No groups. Listing broker application and lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1642 FALLOWFIELD CT have any available units?
1642 FALLOWFIELD CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1642 FALLOWFIELD CT have?
Some of 1642 FALLOWFIELD CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1642 FALLOWFIELD CT currently offering any rent specials?
1642 FALLOWFIELD CT is not currently offering any rent specials.