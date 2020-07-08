All apartments in Crofton
1635 FOREST HILL COURT

1635 Forest Hill Court · No Longer Available
Location

1635 Forest Hill Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
The nicest home we've seen in Crofton Meadows! You'll notice the attention to detail from the time you pull up and all throughout the home. The living room is in the back of the main level and the showpiece is a real wood-burning fireplace with stone accents, moulding and trims plus built-ins hold your TV equipment. French doors lead out onto the deck where you can sit in the morning with your coffee, looking out into the woods. Your kitchen has elegant cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless appliances. The hardwood flooring goes from the front door, into the dining room and kitchen. Formal dining room is in the front of the home, chandelier dropping from medallian accent, wide wooden trim around the windows, and wall frame moulding. You also have a powder room on this level. Iron ballusters lead up the stairwell. Your master bedroom also has hardwood flooring, ceiling fan, plenty of closet space and it's own full bathroom. There are two other bedrooms on this level. Down in the lower level is another gorgeous stone-accented fireplace and french doors that lead out to your patio. Amazing wine cellar/bar area has built-ins and make for a perfect entertaining spot. Underneath the stairs is the coolest custom playhouse! Right down the street is Crofton Elementary School within walking distance, several parks, and the Crofton Meadows pond. Currently South River High School district and slated for the new Crofton High School. You're going to love living here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1635 FOREST HILL COURT have any available units?
1635 FOREST HILL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1635 FOREST HILL COURT have?
Some of 1635 FOREST HILL COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1635 FOREST HILL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1635 FOREST HILL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1635 FOREST HILL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1635 FOREST HILL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1635 FOREST HILL COURT offer parking?
No, 1635 FOREST HILL COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1635 FOREST HILL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1635 FOREST HILL COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1635 FOREST HILL COURT have a pool?
No, 1635 FOREST HILL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1635 FOREST HILL COURT have accessible units?
No, 1635 FOREST HILL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1635 FOREST HILL COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1635 FOREST HILL COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1635 FOREST HILL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1635 FOREST HILL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

