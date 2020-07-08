1635 FOREST HILL COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

The nicest home we've seen in Crofton Meadows! You'll notice the attention to detail from the time you pull up and all throughout the home. The living room is in the back of the main level and the showpiece is a real wood-burning fireplace with stone accents, moulding and trims plus built-ins hold your TV equipment. French doors lead out onto the deck where you can sit in the morning with your coffee, looking out into the woods. Your kitchen has elegant cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless appliances. The hardwood flooring goes from the front door, into the dining room and kitchen. Formal dining room is in the front of the home, chandelier dropping from medallian accent, wide wooden trim around the windows, and wall frame moulding. You also have a powder room on this level. Iron ballusters lead up the stairwell. Your master bedroom also has hardwood flooring, ceiling fan, plenty of closet space and it's own full bathroom. There are two other bedrooms on this level. Down in the lower level is another gorgeous stone-accented fireplace and french doors that lead out to your patio. Amazing wine cellar/bar area has built-ins and make for a perfect entertaining spot. Underneath the stairs is the coolest custom playhouse! Right down the street is Crofton Elementary School within walking distance, several parks, and the Crofton Meadows pond. Currently South River High School district and slated for the new Crofton High School. You're going to love living here!