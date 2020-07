Amenities

Want to be in close proximity to your local restaurants, shopping, grocery, entertainment and much more? Well this is the place. Check out this great 2 Bedroom 1 Bath first level condo that is ready for you. Open floorplan with new carpet, new refrigerator and oven/range. Stacked washer/dryer in unit. Conveniently located off of route 3 across from Waugh Chapel in sought after Crofton MD. Quick access to major routes 97, 50, 32, 100.