Crofton, MD
1560 FALLOWFIELD CT
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:22 AM

1560 FALLOWFIELD CT

1560 Fallowfield Court · (866) 677-6937
Location

1560 Fallowfield Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Fabulous updates completed 2 years ago include bamboo flooring throughout both levels. Renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, trendy back-splash, Island and gorgeous cabinetry with soft close drawers. Two master bedrooms both with updated baths. Laundry located on bedroom level. Heat pump approx 4 years old. This is a front porch unit that provides over 1200' of living/entertaining space. Sliders off the Kitchen lead to the deck which overlooks the community pool and common area. The Perfect Location! Close to both DC and Baltimore. Community amenities include swim club with fantastic pool, kiddie pool and tots playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1560 FALLOWFIELD CT have any available units?
1560 FALLOWFIELD CT has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1560 FALLOWFIELD CT have?
Some of 1560 FALLOWFIELD CT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1560 FALLOWFIELD CT currently offering any rent specials?
1560 FALLOWFIELD CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1560 FALLOWFIELD CT pet-friendly?
No, 1560 FALLOWFIELD CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1560 FALLOWFIELD CT offer parking?
Yes, 1560 FALLOWFIELD CT does offer parking.
Does 1560 FALLOWFIELD CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1560 FALLOWFIELD CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1560 FALLOWFIELD CT have a pool?
Yes, 1560 FALLOWFIELD CT has a pool.
Does 1560 FALLOWFIELD CT have accessible units?
No, 1560 FALLOWFIELD CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1560 FALLOWFIELD CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1560 FALLOWFIELD CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1560 FALLOWFIELD CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1560 FALLOWFIELD CT does not have units with air conditioning.
