1560 FALLOWFIELD CT

Fabulous updates completed 2 years ago include bamboo flooring throughout both levels. Renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, trendy back-splash, Island and gorgeous cabinetry with soft close drawers. Two master bedrooms both with updated baths. Laundry located on bedroom level. Heat pump approx 4 years old. This is a front porch unit that provides over 1200' of living/entertaining space. Sliders off the Kitchen lead to the deck which overlooks the community pool and common area. The Perfect Location! Close to both DC and Baltimore. Community amenities include swim club with fantastic pool, kiddie pool and tots playground.