Crofton, MD
1530 ELLSWORTH AVENUE
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:54 PM

1530 ELLSWORTH AVENUE

1530 Ellsworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1530 Ellsworth Avenue, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
WOW! Absolutely stunning home in the heart of the Crofton Triangle! Completely renovated colonial is a show stopper in a prime location: situated in one of the few cul-de-sacs in Old Crofton on over half an acre of land, backing to the 6th tee of the Crofton Country Club Golf Course! Inside, this home shows like a model with beautiful renovations throughout! Spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home has all the bells and whistles you could dream of! Light and bright living room features refinished hardwood floors and newly installed recessed lighting. Designer kitchen boasts gorgeous white quartz countertops, new appliances, subway tile backsplash, and new and modern fixtures. House has been freshly painted, with new porcelain tile flooring in kitchen, entryway, and all bathrooms, with refinished hardwood floors throughout the rest of the home. French sliding doors on main level opens to huge and private backyard, perfect for entertaining, playtime, or to just relax in the evenings! Upstairs features 4 bedrooms, all with newly installed ceiling fans (with lights!), Master bedroom with en-suite master bathroom. All bathrooms have been completely renovated with beautiful tile floors, quartz countertops, renovated showers with frameless doors, and high-end finishes. Downstairs, enjoy the fully finished, walk-out basement with new vinyl plank flooring, perfect for additional recreational room/entertaining! Exterior updates: New driveway with stamped concrete accents, hardwired landscape lighting, and new exterior lighting. This house is a rare find in a popular location! Walking distance to Crofton Elementary School and Crofton Middle School and zoned to the new Crofton High School opening Fall 2020. Convenient commute to D.C., Fort Meade, Annapolis and Baltimore!Interested applicants can apply at https://www.1choicepropertymanagement.com/vacancies, scroll down to rental application processing - apply now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 ELLSWORTH AVENUE have any available units?
1530 ELLSWORTH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1530 ELLSWORTH AVENUE have?
Some of 1530 ELLSWORTH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 ELLSWORTH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1530 ELLSWORTH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 ELLSWORTH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1530 ELLSWORTH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1530 ELLSWORTH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1530 ELLSWORTH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1530 ELLSWORTH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1530 ELLSWORTH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 ELLSWORTH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1530 ELLSWORTH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1530 ELLSWORTH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1530 ELLSWORTH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 ELLSWORTH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1530 ELLSWORTH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1530 ELLSWORTH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1530 ELLSWORTH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

