1530 ELLSWORTH AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

WOW! Absolutely stunning home in the heart of the Crofton Triangle! Completely renovated colonial is a show stopper in a prime location: situated in one of the few cul-de-sacs in Old Crofton on over half an acre of land, backing to the 6th tee of the Crofton Country Club Golf Course! Inside, this home shows like a model with beautiful renovations throughout! Spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home has all the bells and whistles you could dream of! Light and bright living room features refinished hardwood floors and newly installed recessed lighting. Designer kitchen boasts gorgeous white quartz countertops, new appliances, subway tile backsplash, and new and modern fixtures. House has been freshly painted, with new porcelain tile flooring in kitchen, entryway, and all bathrooms, with refinished hardwood floors throughout the rest of the home. French sliding doors on main level opens to huge and private backyard, perfect for entertaining, playtime, or to just relax in the evenings! Upstairs features 4 bedrooms, all with newly installed ceiling fans (with lights!), Master bedroom with en-suite master bathroom. All bathrooms have been completely renovated with beautiful tile floors, quartz countertops, renovated showers with frameless doors, and high-end finishes. Downstairs, enjoy the fully finished, walk-out basement with new vinyl plank flooring, perfect for additional recreational room/entertaining! Exterior updates: New driveway with stamped concrete accents, hardwired landscape lighting, and new exterior lighting. This house is a rare find in a popular location! Walking distance to Crofton Elementary School and Crofton Middle School and zoned to the new Crofton High School opening Fall 2020. Convenient commute to D.C., Fort Meade, Annapolis and Baltimore!Interested applicants can apply at https://www.1choicepropertymanagement.com/vacancies, scroll down to rental application processing - apply now.