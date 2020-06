Amenities

Large Single Family Home located in the desirable Crofton Triangle. Four Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Colonial. Neutral decor throughout , Family room with fireplace, Fenced yard with patio, Freshly Painted*New wall to wall carpet*Owner prefers no pets But will take one dog up to 35 pounds* Available now.