This spacious condo is bright and airy. It has NEW floors throughout and NEW appliances. It has two spacious bedrooms and an open concept kitchen/family room. There is a fenced in patio for privacy and relaxation. This condo is in a great location. Just walk out your backyard to the pool. It is within walking distance to Waugh Chapel Town Center. In addition to the community pool there are tennis courts and walking trails.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1169 SIMSBURY COURT have any available units?
1169 SIMSBURY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1169 SIMSBURY COURT have?
Some of 1169 SIMSBURY COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1169 SIMSBURY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1169 SIMSBURY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.