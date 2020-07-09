1169 SIMSBURY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

This spacious condo is bright and airy. It has NEW floors throughout and NEW appliances. It has two spacious bedrooms and an open concept kitchen/family room. There is a fenced in patio for privacy and relaxation. This condo is in a great location. Just walk out your backyard to the pool. It is within walking distance to Waugh Chapel Town Center. In addition to the community pool there are tennis courts and walking trails.