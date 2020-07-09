All apartments in Crofton
Last updated February 22 2020 at 8:27 AM

1169 SIMSBURY COURT

1169 Simsbury Court · No Longer Available
Location

1169 Simsbury Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
This spacious condo is bright and airy. It has NEW floors throughout and NEW appliances. It has two spacious bedrooms and an open concept kitchen/family room. There is a fenced in patio for privacy and relaxation. This condo is in a great location. Just walk out your backyard to the pool. It is within walking distance to Waugh Chapel Town Center. In addition to the community pool there are tennis courts and walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

