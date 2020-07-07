All apartments in Columbia
Columbia, MD
The Gramercy
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:32 PM

The Gramercy

10601 Gramercy Pl · (410) 220-2329
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10601 Gramercy Pl, Columbia, MD 21044
Downtown Columbia

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 322 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,912

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1013 sqft

Unit 309 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,921

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1013 sqft

Unit 110 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,957

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1013 sqft

See 8+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 315 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,467

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1401 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Gramercy.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
coffee bar
guest suite
lobby
online portal
The Gramercy offers impeccable features and amenities right in the heart of Columbia Town Center. Choose from one of seven beautiful floor plans, with options such as 9' ceilings, dens and loft apartments. Living at The Gramercy also means living in a perfect location. Shopping, dining, recreation and entertainment are within easy access, and you're just a moment's drive from I-95. Everything you could want in an apartment home is waiting for you at The Gramercy.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 for one pet, $400 for two pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet (under 39lbs), $60/month per pet (40+lbs)
restrictions: Please contact the leasing office for a full list of breed restrictions for dogs
Parking Details: unreserved surface parking space: included in lease, attached garage: $175/month; detached garage: $100/month, detached garage with remote: $125/month.
Storage Details: small storage room: $30/month, medium storage unit: $50/month, large storage unit: $80/month, small storage unit: $25/month, Medium storage unit: $35/month, Large storage unit: $35/month, extra large storage unit: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Gramercy have any available units?
The Gramercy has 12 units available starting at $1,912 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does The Gramercy have?
Some of The Gramercy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Gramercy currently offering any rent specials?
The Gramercy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Gramercy pet-friendly?
Yes, The Gramercy is pet friendly.
Does The Gramercy offer parking?
Yes, The Gramercy offers parking.
Does The Gramercy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Gramercy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Gramercy have a pool?
Yes, The Gramercy has a pool.
Does The Gramercy have accessible units?
Yes, The Gramercy has accessible units.
Does The Gramercy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Gramercy has units with dishwashers.
