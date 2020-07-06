9645 White Acre Road Unit C2

Amenities

Updated 2 Bedroom Condo in Columbia - Shadow Oaks - Updated 2 Bedroom Condo located in a controlled-access building with intercom. The Shadow Oaks community is conveniently located off Rt 175 with a nearby shopping center and the Columbia Ice Rink. Freshly painted with new carpet, the spacious living room/dining room combo leads to an updated kitchen with new cabinets and granite countertops. Access the enclosed sunroom from the living room or kitchen! Multiple walk-in closets, as well as dual powder rooms in the master and hall with adjoining shared shower.



Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



No Pets Allowed



