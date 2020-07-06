All apartments in Columbia
9645 White Acre Road Unit C2

9645 White Acre Road · No Longer Available
Location

9645 White Acre Road, Columbia, MD 21045
Oakland Mills

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated 2 Bedroom Condo in Columbia - Shadow Oaks - Updated 2 Bedroom Condo located in a controlled-access building with intercom. The Shadow Oaks community is conveniently located off Rt 175 with a nearby shopping center and the Columbia Ice Rink. Freshly painted with new carpet, the spacious living room/dining room combo leads to an updated kitchen with new cabinets and granite countertops. Access the enclosed sunroom from the living room or kitchen! Multiple walk-in closets, as well as dual powder rooms in the master and hall with adjoining shared shower.

Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3601830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9645 White Acre Road Unit C2 have any available units?
9645 White Acre Road Unit C2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 9645 White Acre Road Unit C2 have?
Some of 9645 White Acre Road Unit C2's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9645 White Acre Road Unit C2 currently offering any rent specials?
9645 White Acre Road Unit C2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9645 White Acre Road Unit C2 pet-friendly?
No, 9645 White Acre Road Unit C2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 9645 White Acre Road Unit C2 offer parking?
No, 9645 White Acre Road Unit C2 does not offer parking.
Does 9645 White Acre Road Unit C2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9645 White Acre Road Unit C2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9645 White Acre Road Unit C2 have a pool?
No, 9645 White Acre Road Unit C2 does not have a pool.
Does 9645 White Acre Road Unit C2 have accessible units?
No, 9645 White Acre Road Unit C2 does not have accessible units.
Does 9645 White Acre Road Unit C2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9645 White Acre Road Unit C2 does not have units with dishwashers.

