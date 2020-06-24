All apartments in Columbia
9379 INDIAN CAMP ROAD
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:29 AM

9379 INDIAN CAMP ROAD

9379 Indian Camp Road · No Longer Available
Location

9379 Indian Camp Road, Columbia, MD 21045
Oakland Mills

Amenities

ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
It's not every day that properties of this caliber become available to rent. If your goal is to find affordable luxury in Howard County for rent, no need to look any further. This home features an oversized living room and bedroom, with high-quality finishes in the kitchen and bathroom. New heating and air just put in last year. Sits above a townhouse with your own private entrance door. Just to give you an idea -- the last tenant lived there for10 years....It was a wonderful home....a wonderful experience! Best yet, the home is minutes from downtown Columbia, minutes from Costco, Wegman's..... only 30 minutes from Baltimore and less than an hour from D.C... Do not miss this incredible opportunity! Email vivianfeen1@gmail for Rental Application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9379 INDIAN CAMP ROAD have any available units?
9379 INDIAN CAMP ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
Is 9379 INDIAN CAMP ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9379 INDIAN CAMP ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9379 INDIAN CAMP ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9379 INDIAN CAMP ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 9379 INDIAN CAMP ROAD offer parking?
No, 9379 INDIAN CAMP ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 9379 INDIAN CAMP ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9379 INDIAN CAMP ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9379 INDIAN CAMP ROAD have a pool?
No, 9379 INDIAN CAMP ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 9379 INDIAN CAMP ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9379 INDIAN CAMP ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9379 INDIAN CAMP ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 9379 INDIAN CAMP ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9379 INDIAN CAMP ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9379 INDIAN CAMP ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
