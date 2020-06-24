9379 INDIAN CAMP ROAD

Amenities

ceiling fan oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven refrigerator Property Amenities

It's not every day that properties of this caliber become available to rent. If your goal is to find affordable luxury in Howard County for rent, no need to look any further. This home features an oversized living room and bedroom, with high-quality finishes in the kitchen and bathroom. New heating and air just put in last year. Sits above a townhouse with your own private entrance door. Just to give you an idea -- the last tenant lived there for10 years....It was a wonderful home....a wonderful experience! Best yet, the home is minutes from downtown Columbia, minutes from Costco, Wegman's..... only 30 minutes from Baltimore and less than an hour from D.C... Do not miss this incredible opportunity! Email vivianfeen1@gmail for Rental Application.