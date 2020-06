Amenities

4 bed 2.5 bath townhouse. Available for Rent, or Sale. Kitchen was updated in 2018. Basement has mother -in-law- suite with small kitchenette and separate entrance. The house is on the cul-de-sac and has assigned parking. Very nice community with walking path, swimming pool, kids playground, tennis and basketball courts. Near by Columbia Mall, public transportation /bus stop, and shopping center.