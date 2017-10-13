9130 CARRIAGE HOUSE LANE

Amenities
Gorgeous 3 bed/2.2 bath end unit, partial brick town home with garage, updated kitchen and bath. 9 ceilings. Bright open living room with gas FP, kitchen with 42 cabinets, island, granite counters and hardwood floors. Owners bath has updated soaking tub, new tile, new frame-less shower, double bowl granite vanity. Owners bedroom with vaulted ceiling plus a large walk in closet. Walkout basement. Plenty of storage. Over 2100 square feet of perfection!. Small pets allowed with $20/month. Min. credit score 625. Available immediately.