9130 CARRIAGE HOUSE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous 3 bed/2.2 bath end unit, partial brick town home with garage, updated kitchen and bath. 9 ceilings. Bright open living room with gas FP, kitchen with 42 cabinets, island, granite counters and hardwood floors. Owners bath has updated soaking tub, new tile, new frame-less shower, double bowl granite vanity. Owners bedroom with vaulted ceiling plus a large walk in closet. Walkout basement. Plenty of storage. Over 2100 square feet of perfection!. Small pets allowed with $20/month. Min. credit score 625. Available immediately.