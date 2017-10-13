All apartments in Columbia
9130 CARRIAGE HOUSE LANE

9130 Carriage House Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9130 Carriage House Lane, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 bed/2.2 bath end unit, partial brick town home with garage, updated kitchen and bath. 9 ceilings. Bright open living room with gas FP, kitchen with 42 cabinets, island, granite counters and hardwood floors. Owners bath has updated soaking tub, new tile, new frame-less shower, double bowl granite vanity. Owners bedroom with vaulted ceiling plus a large walk in closet. Walkout basement. Plenty of storage. Over 2100 square feet of perfection!. Small pets allowed with $20/month. Min. credit score 625. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9130 CARRIAGE HOUSE LANE have any available units?
9130 CARRIAGE HOUSE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 9130 CARRIAGE HOUSE LANE have?
Some of 9130 CARRIAGE HOUSE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9130 CARRIAGE HOUSE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9130 CARRIAGE HOUSE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9130 CARRIAGE HOUSE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9130 CARRIAGE HOUSE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 9130 CARRIAGE HOUSE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 9130 CARRIAGE HOUSE LANE offers parking.
Does 9130 CARRIAGE HOUSE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9130 CARRIAGE HOUSE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9130 CARRIAGE HOUSE LANE have a pool?
No, 9130 CARRIAGE HOUSE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 9130 CARRIAGE HOUSE LANE have accessible units?
No, 9130 CARRIAGE HOUSE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 9130 CARRIAGE HOUSE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9130 CARRIAGE HOUSE LANE has units with dishwashers.

