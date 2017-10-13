All apartments in Columbia
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:46 AM

6349 Gray Sea Way

6349 Gray Sea Way · No Longer Available
Location

6349 Gray Sea Way, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach

Amenities

Amazing 3 bedroom 2 full 2 half bath townhouse in columbia - Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom and 2 half bathroom townhouse in a stellar cul-de-sac located in columbia that is walking distance to tons of shops and restaurants. This bright and spacious home has been beautifully painted throughout and features plush carpet through out the house. Beautiful floating floor in the kitchen and bathrooms, eat-in kitchen with slider to deck. Master bedroom with en-suite and large walk-in closet. Walking trails near by, fenced back year, and back back deck to enjoy. Also included a one car garage. HOA Included. Pets are welcome upon owner's approval.

Owner is asking for credit score of 690+

(RLNE5095770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6349 Gray Sea Way have any available units?
6349 Gray Sea Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6349 Gray Sea Way have?
Some of 6349 Gray Sea Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6349 Gray Sea Way currently offering any rent specials?
6349 Gray Sea Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6349 Gray Sea Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6349 Gray Sea Way is pet friendly.
Does 6349 Gray Sea Way offer parking?
Yes, 6349 Gray Sea Way offers parking.
Does 6349 Gray Sea Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6349 Gray Sea Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6349 Gray Sea Way have a pool?
No, 6349 Gray Sea Way does not have a pool.
Does 6349 Gray Sea Way have accessible units?
No, 6349 Gray Sea Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6349 Gray Sea Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6349 Gray Sea Way does not have units with dishwashers.
