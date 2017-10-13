6349 Gray Sea Way

Amenities

Amazing 3 bedroom 2 full 2 half bath townhouse in columbia - Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom and 2 half bathroom townhouse in a stellar cul-de-sac located in columbia that is walking distance to tons of shops and restaurants. This bright and spacious home has been beautifully painted throughout and features plush carpet through out the house. Beautiful floating floor in the kitchen and bathrooms, eat-in kitchen with slider to deck. Master bedroom with en-suite and large walk-in closet. Walking trails near by, fenced back year, and back back deck to enjoy. Also included a one car garage. HOA Included. Pets are welcome upon owner's approval.



Owner is asking for credit score of 690+



(RLNE5095770)