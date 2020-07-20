All apartments in Columbia
6168 DEVON DRIVE

6168 Devon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6168 Devon Drive, Columbia, MD 21044
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Rare opportunity to live in a classic Columbia contemporary beauty. The huge windows throughout drench the home in natural light. Gleaming hardwood floors welcome you to the stunning open main level with a sunken living room. Enjoy the soaring ceilings in the dining room and the designer updated kitchen. The family room off of the kitchen has a perfect flow for entertaining. Take a step outside into the atrium and deck surrounded by the most peaceful wooded views you can imagine! Come back inside and spend some time in the most amazing playroom with a wall of windows and tons of storage. The master bedroom has a fantastic closet and an updated luxury bathroom. The additional bedrooms are a great size and have plenty of closet space. The basement offers miles of built-ins, a HUGE separate storage, and an office or den space. This one is NOT to be missed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6168 DEVON DRIVE have any available units?
6168 DEVON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
Is 6168 DEVON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6168 DEVON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6168 DEVON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6168 DEVON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 6168 DEVON DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6168 DEVON DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6168 DEVON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6168 DEVON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6168 DEVON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6168 DEVON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6168 DEVON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6168 DEVON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6168 DEVON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6168 DEVON DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6168 DEVON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6168 DEVON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
