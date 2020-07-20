6168 DEVON DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Rare opportunity to live in a classic Columbia contemporary beauty. The huge windows throughout drench the home in natural light. Gleaming hardwood floors welcome you to the stunning open main level with a sunken living room. Enjoy the soaring ceilings in the dining room and the designer updated kitchen. The family room off of the kitchen has a perfect flow for entertaining. Take a step outside into the atrium and deck surrounded by the most peaceful wooded views you can imagine! Come back inside and spend some time in the most amazing playroom with a wall of windows and tons of storage. The master bedroom has a fantastic closet and an updated luxury bathroom. The additional bedrooms are a great size and have plenty of closet space. The basement offers miles of built-ins, a HUGE separate storage, and an office or den space. This one is NOT to be missed.