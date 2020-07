Amenities

parking internet access

FULL SERVICE OFFICE SPACE AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 1ST. BUILDING HAS BEEN 100% OCCUPIED. INCLUDES UTILITIES AND JANITORIAL. ACROSS FROM THE MALL IN COLUMBIA, CONVENIENT TO ROUTES 29, 95, 70. COMCAST BUSINESS AND VERIZON FIOS WIFI SERVICE. LARGE OPEN FREE PARKING LOTTHIS LARGE SUITE CAN BE DIVIDED INTO OFFICES OF 2,609 SF, 1,712 SF OR 837 SF