5314 Chase Lions Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE 10/22/19. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in sought after community backing to golf course. Light and bright floor plan offers a huge eat-in kitchen with island,updated stainless steel appliances,with double oven. Gorgeous ceramic tile floors and hand-painted/distressed kitchen cabinets. Large living and dining room. Large deck with access to backyard. Gorgeous built in entertainment center and fireplace in living room. The amazing master bedroom features vaulted ceilings,soaking tub, stall shower and ceramic tile floors. Great neighborhood close to all major roads! No smoking. Will consider your pet.