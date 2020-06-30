5314 Chase Lions Way

Amenities
AVAILABLE 10/22/19. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in sought after community backing to golf course. Light and bright floor plan offers a huge eat-in kitchen with island,updated stainless steel appliances,with double oven. Gorgeous ceramic tile floors and hand-painted/distressed kitchen cabinets. Large living and dining room. Large deck with access to backyard. Gorgeous built in entertainment center and fireplace in living room. The amazing master bedroom features vaulted ceilings,soaking tub, stall shower and ceramic tile floors. Great neighborhood close to all major roads! No smoking. Will consider your pet.