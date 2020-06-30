All apartments in Columbia
Last updated November 5 2019 at 11:07 AM

5314 Chase Lions Way

5314 Chase Lions Way · No Longer Available
Location

5314 Chase Lions Way, Columbia, MD 21044
Fairway Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE 10/22/19. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in sought after community backing to golf course. Light and bright floor plan offers a huge eat-in kitchen with island,updated stainless steel appliances,with double oven. Gorgeous ceramic tile floors and hand-painted/distressed kitchen cabinets. Large living and dining room. Large deck with access to backyard. Gorgeous built in entertainment center and fireplace in living room. The amazing master bedroom features vaulted ceilings,soaking tub, stall shower and ceramic tile floors. Great neighborhood close to all major roads! No smoking. Will consider your pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5314 Chase Lions Way have any available units?
5314 Chase Lions Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5314 Chase Lions Way have?
Some of 5314 Chase Lions Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5314 Chase Lions Way currently offering any rent specials?
5314 Chase Lions Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5314 Chase Lions Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5314 Chase Lions Way is pet friendly.
Does 5314 Chase Lions Way offer parking?
Yes, 5314 Chase Lions Way offers parking.
Does 5314 Chase Lions Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5314 Chase Lions Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5314 Chase Lions Way have a pool?
No, 5314 Chase Lions Way does not have a pool.
Does 5314 Chase Lions Way have accessible units?
No, 5314 Chase Lions Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5314 Chase Lions Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5314 Chase Lions Way has units with dishwashers.

