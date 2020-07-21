All apartments in Columbia
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

5125 RONDEL PLACE

5125 Rondel Place · No Longer Available
Location

5125 Rondel Place, Columbia, MD 21044
Harpers Choice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Prior application fell through. Their loss is your gain. Beautiful four bed, two and a half bath home in Longfellow with tons of renovations! Hardwood floors in Dining and Living rooms as well as the Master, 2nd, and 3rd bedrooms. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Cabinetry added in June 2019 in the rear of the kitchen provide storage greater than a pantry would! Master and hall bath both have granite tops for the vanities. Wood Burning Fireplace in the Living room. Deck and patio in the spacious back yard. 2 car garage and driveway with additional space for parking. Access to the Columbia Association amenities and walking/biking paths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5125 RONDEL PLACE have any available units?
5125 RONDEL PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5125 RONDEL PLACE have?
Some of 5125 RONDEL PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5125 RONDEL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5125 RONDEL PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5125 RONDEL PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5125 RONDEL PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 5125 RONDEL PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 5125 RONDEL PLACE offers parking.
Does 5125 RONDEL PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5125 RONDEL PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5125 RONDEL PLACE have a pool?
No, 5125 RONDEL PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 5125 RONDEL PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5125 RONDEL PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5125 RONDEL PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5125 RONDEL PLACE has units with dishwashers.
