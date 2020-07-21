5125 RONDEL PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Prior application fell through. Their loss is your gain. Beautiful four bed, two and a half bath home in Longfellow with tons of renovations! Hardwood floors in Dining and Living rooms as well as the Master, 2nd, and 3rd bedrooms. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Cabinetry added in June 2019 in the rear of the kitchen provide storage greater than a pantry would! Master and hall bath both have granite tops for the vanities. Wood Burning Fireplace in the Living room. Deck and patio in the spacious back yard. 2 car garage and driveway with additional space for parking. Access to the Columbia Association amenities and walking/biking paths.