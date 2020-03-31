All apartments in Columbia
4922 Columbia Rd Apt 5

4922 Columbia Road · No Longer Available
Location

4922 Columbia Road, Columbia, MD 21044
Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit Apt 5 Available 10/01/19 Newly Renovated 2 Story Condo - Property Id: 157707

Beautiful two story condo conveniently located on Columbia Road with quick access to Rt. 175, Rt. 29 and Rt. 100. 2 master suites with full baths and large walk-in closets. Powder room on first floor. Storage closet outside on covered balcony. Newly renovated with granite kitchen and bathroom counter tops, modern grey rustic pergo flooring on first level, new appliances and windows (late 2016). Located right next to Fairway Hills Golf Course; buildings back to hole 18. Plenty of unassigned parking in lot right out front of building. 2019 water heater installed, updated HVAC with 2018 replaced outdoor unit.
Property Id 157707

(RLNE5158387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4922 Columbia Rd Apt 5 have any available units?
4922 Columbia Rd Apt 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4922 Columbia Rd Apt 5 have?
Some of 4922 Columbia Rd Apt 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4922 Columbia Rd Apt 5 currently offering any rent specials?
4922 Columbia Rd Apt 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4922 Columbia Rd Apt 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4922 Columbia Rd Apt 5 is pet friendly.
Does 4922 Columbia Rd Apt 5 offer parking?
Yes, 4922 Columbia Rd Apt 5 offers parking.
Does 4922 Columbia Rd Apt 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4922 Columbia Rd Apt 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4922 Columbia Rd Apt 5 have a pool?
No, 4922 Columbia Rd Apt 5 does not have a pool.
Does 4922 Columbia Rd Apt 5 have accessible units?
No, 4922 Columbia Rd Apt 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 4922 Columbia Rd Apt 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4922 Columbia Rd Apt 5 has units with dishwashers.
