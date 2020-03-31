4922 Columbia Rd Apt 5

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit Apt 5 Available 10/01/19 Newly Renovated 2 Story Condo - Property Id: 157707



Beautiful two story condo conveniently located on Columbia Road with quick access to Rt. 175, Rt. 29 and Rt. 100. 2 master suites with full baths and large walk-in closets. Powder room on first floor. Storage closet outside on covered balcony. Newly renovated with granite kitchen and bathroom counter tops, modern grey rustic pergo flooring on first level, new appliances and windows (late 2016). Located right next to Fairway Hills Golf Course; buildings back to hole 18. Plenty of unassigned parking in lot right out front of building. 2019 water heater installed, updated HVAC with 2018 replaced outdoor unit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157707p

Property Id 157707



(RLNE5158387)