11723 Stonegate Ln

Great townhouse with a beautiful view in the back in a quiet neighborhood. One of the best parts of Columbia. Close to the hospital and community college. Quick drive to the mall. Upper and lower level deck for outdoor entertaining. Hardwood floors on the main level. Finished basement with fireplace. Stove, washer, and dryer less than 4 years old. Build your own high speed home network with ethernet network and coaxial cable jacks installed in all of the rooms. 1 reserved parking space with plentiful street and shared parking. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. $2150/month with 1 months security. Utilities not included.



Requirements:

* $90k / year annual household income

* Good Credit

* References required