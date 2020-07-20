All apartments in Columbia
11723 Stonegate Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11723 Stonegate Lane, Columbia, MD 21044
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great townhouse with a beautiful view in the back in a quiet neighborhood. One of the best parts of Columbia. Close to the hospital and community college. Quick drive to the mall. Upper and lower level deck for outdoor entertaining. Hardwood floors on the main level. Finished basement with fireplace. Stove, washer, and dryer less than 4 years old. Build your own high speed home network with ethernet network and coaxial cable jacks installed in all of the rooms. 1 reserved parking space with plentiful street and shared parking. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. $2150/month with 1 months security. Utilities not included.

Requirements:
* $90k / year annual household income
* Good Credit
* References required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11723 Stonegate Ln have any available units?
11723 Stonegate Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 11723 Stonegate Ln have?
Some of 11723 Stonegate Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11723 Stonegate Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11723 Stonegate Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11723 Stonegate Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 11723 Stonegate Ln is pet friendly.
Does 11723 Stonegate Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11723 Stonegate Ln offers parking.
Does 11723 Stonegate Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11723 Stonegate Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11723 Stonegate Ln have a pool?
No, 11723 Stonegate Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11723 Stonegate Ln have accessible units?
No, 11723 Stonegate Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11723 Stonegate Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11723 Stonegate Ln has units with dishwashers.
