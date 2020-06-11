11446 High Hay Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Custom Single Family Home - Columbia - Custom Contemporary Rancher with newly remastered kitchen and tasteful updating throughout. Great energy flow and comes complete with stunning open floor plan, private rear garden space with sculptures and sprawling deck and patio space. 2 main level fireplaces and zoned heating and cooling for efficient management of temperatures on the 2 levels and studio area. 3 Main level bedrooms and 3 baths with flex living space and full bath in the basement with walkout and separate private patio area. Large 2 car attached garage with workshop and storage area. Lots of off street parking with the additional driveway space



(RLNE5349253)