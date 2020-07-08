10530 E WIND WAY

Amenities
Beautiful brick end unit townhome w/1 Carport at end of culdesac backing to woods. Hardwood floors thru-out the main level & 2nd floor areas. Spacious eat-in kitchen w/Whita Bay cabinets, drawer pull-outs, pantry, and granite counter tops. Master bedroom suite w.updated bath. Finished lower level includes family room w/brick fireplace & walk-out to fenced yard, large 4th bedroom, 3rd full bath & utility/storage room. On bus-line & short walk to Howard Community College, Howard County Hospital & Columbia Mall. Call Marty with questions or private viewing.