All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 10530 E WIND WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
10530 E WIND WAY
Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:15 AM

10530 E WIND WAY

10530 East Wind Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Hickory Ridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10530 East Wind Way, Columbia, MD 21044
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautiful brick end unit townhome w/1 Carport at end of culdesac backing to woods. Hardwood floors thru-out the main level & 2nd floor areas. Spacious eat-in kitchen w/Whita Bay cabinets, drawer pull-outs, pantry, and granite counter tops. Master bedroom suite w.updated bath. Finished lower level includes family room w/brick fireplace & walk-out to fenced yard, large 4th bedroom, 3rd full bath & utility/storage room. On bus-line & short walk to Howard Community College, Howard County Hospital & Columbia Mall. Call Marty with questions or private viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10530 E WIND WAY have any available units?
10530 E WIND WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 10530 E WIND WAY have?
Some of 10530 E WIND WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10530 E WIND WAY currently offering any rent specials?
10530 E WIND WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10530 E WIND WAY pet-friendly?
No, 10530 E WIND WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 10530 E WIND WAY offer parking?
Yes, 10530 E WIND WAY offers parking.
Does 10530 E WIND WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10530 E WIND WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10530 E WIND WAY have a pool?
No, 10530 E WIND WAY does not have a pool.
Does 10530 E WIND WAY have accessible units?
No, 10530 E WIND WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 10530 E WIND WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10530 E WIND WAY has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harpers Forest
5980 Turnabout Ln
Columbia, MD 21044
Beech's Farm
7260 Eden Brook Dr
Columbia, MD 21046
The Greens at Columbia
12215 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
Avalon at Fairway Hills
5441 Columbia Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia
10000 Town Center Avenue
Columbia, MD 21044
Bell Columbia
12020 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
Clarys Crossing
11311 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
TENm.flats
10101 Twin Rivers Rd
Columbia, MD 21044

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
Wilde LakeFairway Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University