Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:45 AM

10343 Tailcoat Way

10343 Tailcoat Way · No Longer Available
Location

10343 Tailcoat Way, Columbia, MD 21044
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 4 bed/ 2 bath Single Family Home in Beautiful Columbia! Walk inside to a nice living room with a sliding glass door which leads to your big back patio! Go inside to your huge formal dining room with wall to wall carpeting and plenty of natural light. A functional kitchen provides ample counter/cabinet space, nice white appliances, and a bar area for entertaining. A nice open concept as you ease your way into your family room with a nice brick fireplace! This huge first floor also has two big bedrooms and a gorgeous full bath! Go on upstairs to find 2 huge bedrooms with ample closet space! The master bedroom has nice updated windows, more closet space, and a great master bath for convenience. The unfinished basement creates more storage space, a full sized washer and dryer, and easy direct access from the house. There is also a garage and a big driveway!

~ Walking distance to Clemens Crossing Pool!

~ Close to many shops and restaurants including Columbia Town Center!

~ Commuters dream: Right off of SR29, Close to SR32, etc.

Sorry, no pets!

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Jeannie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.258.6694 or email jreamer@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5583096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10343 Tailcoat Way have any available units?
10343 Tailcoat Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 10343 Tailcoat Way have?
Some of 10343 Tailcoat Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10343 Tailcoat Way currently offering any rent specials?
10343 Tailcoat Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10343 Tailcoat Way pet-friendly?
No, 10343 Tailcoat Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 10343 Tailcoat Way offer parking?
Yes, 10343 Tailcoat Way offers parking.
Does 10343 Tailcoat Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10343 Tailcoat Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10343 Tailcoat Way have a pool?
Yes, 10343 Tailcoat Way has a pool.
Does 10343 Tailcoat Way have accessible units?
No, 10343 Tailcoat Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10343 Tailcoat Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10343 Tailcoat Way does not have units with dishwashers.
