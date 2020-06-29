10343 Tailcoat Way

Amenities

Spacious 4 bed/ 2 bath Single Family Home in Beautiful Columbia! Walk inside to a nice living room with a sliding glass door which leads to your big back patio! Go inside to your huge formal dining room with wall to wall carpeting and plenty of natural light. A functional kitchen provides ample counter/cabinet space, nice white appliances, and a bar area for entertaining. A nice open concept as you ease your way into your family room with a nice brick fireplace! This huge first floor also has two big bedrooms and a gorgeous full bath! Go on upstairs to find 2 huge bedrooms with ample closet space! The master bedroom has nice updated windows, more closet space, and a great master bath for convenience. The unfinished basement creates more storage space, a full sized washer and dryer, and easy direct access from the house. There is also a garage and a big driveway!



~ Walking distance to Clemens Crossing Pool!



~ Close to many shops and restaurants including Columbia Town Center!



~ Commuters dream: Right off of SR29, Close to SR32, etc.



Sorry, no pets!



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Jeannie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.258.6694 or email jreamer@baymgmtgroup.com



