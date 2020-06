Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated gym fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym

Enjoy the space and convenience you love with this beautiful updated end of group townhome in the Atholton School District. New rich vinyl plank flooring on the main level, lower level rec and all 3 baths. The lower level offers a finished bonus room perfect for an office, gym, playroom...you decide! Large deck off the kitchen to expand your entertaining space. Close to shops, restaurants, entertainment and so much more.