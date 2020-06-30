10020 51ST AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Come check out this well maintained single family home! Inviting living room leads to updated kitchen! Washer and dryer included! Fenced in backyard perfect for barbecues! Close to bus lines! Freshly painted and new carpets. Lawn care provided by landlord!