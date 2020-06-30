10020 51st Avenue, College Park, MD 20740 North College Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Come check out this well maintained single family home! Inviting living room leads to updated kitchen! Washer and dryer included! Fenced in backyard perfect for barbecues! Close to bus lines! Freshly painted and new carpets. Lawn care provided by landlord!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
