Last updated April 16 2019 at 6:05 AM

6316 FREDERICK ROAD

6316 Frederick Road · No Longer Available
Location

6316 Frederick Road, Catonsville, MD 21228

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Extra Large 1 Bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Baltimore County with additional study/den and garage. Beautiful hardwood floors, washer/dryer, plenty of storage! Will consider your pet cat. No smoking. Tenant pays 2/3 of BGE and Water bill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6316 FREDERICK ROAD have any available units?
6316 FREDERICK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6316 FREDERICK ROAD have?
Some of 6316 FREDERICK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6316 FREDERICK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6316 FREDERICK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6316 FREDERICK ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 6316 FREDERICK ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 6316 FREDERICK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6316 FREDERICK ROAD offers parking.
Does 6316 FREDERICK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6316 FREDERICK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6316 FREDERICK ROAD have a pool?
No, 6316 FREDERICK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6316 FREDERICK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6316 FREDERICK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6316 FREDERICK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6316 FREDERICK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
