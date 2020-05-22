Extra Large 1 Bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Baltimore County with additional study/den and garage. Beautiful hardwood floors, washer/dryer, plenty of storage! Will consider your pet cat. No smoking. Tenant pays 2/3 of BGE and Water bill.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6316 FREDERICK ROAD have any available units?
6316 FREDERICK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.