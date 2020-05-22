6316 FREDERICK ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Extra Large 1 Bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Baltimore County with additional study/den and garage. Beautiful hardwood floors, washer/dryer, plenty of storage! Will consider your pet cat. No smoking. Tenant pays 2/3 of BGE and Water bill.