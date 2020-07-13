All apartments in Catonsville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Mount Ridge Apartments

201 S Symington Ave · (410) 220-6257
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

201 S Symington Ave, Catonsville, MD 21228

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 214P-C · Avail. Sep 1

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 677 sqft

Unit 207P-C · Avail. now

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 677 sqft

Unit 216P-B · Avail. Aug 24

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 677 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 219G-A · Avail. Aug 28

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

Unit 217G-B · Avail. Aug 20

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

Unit 200P-A · Avail. now

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mount Ridge Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
volleyball court
Live in Baltimore, MD and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, charming homes, and thoughtful amenities. Located near Maiden Choice Lane and South Symington Avenue, Mount Ridge Apartments is just minutes away from all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that Baltimore has to offer.Mount Ridge Apartments offers unique one or two bedroom apartment homes that include gas ranges, garbage disposals, and dishwashers just to name a few of the exclusive amenities we offer our residents. Enjoy an afternoon in your beautiful picnic area, stretch out in your spacious floor plan, or get involved with the many resident events available. If you're looking for a home in Catonsville or want to experience the perks of a wonderful apartment home in a convenient location, Mount Ridge Apartments is the place for you in Baltimore. You deserve the very best in apartment living and our community offers an easy and relaxed lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $350-two month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $130/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mount Ridge Apartments have any available units?
Mount Ridge Apartments has 11 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does Mount Ridge Apartments have?
Some of Mount Ridge Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mount Ridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Mount Ridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mount Ridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Mount Ridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Mount Ridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Mount Ridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Mount Ridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mount Ridge Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mount Ridge Apartments have a pool?
No, Mount Ridge Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Mount Ridge Apartments have accessible units?
No, Mount Ridge Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Mount Ridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mount Ridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.
