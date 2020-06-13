135 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Catonsville, MD
Well you know I went to Baltimore /So confident and wise / [...] /And let them see these things you see / And hear the words you say -- From "Baltimore" by Lyle Lovett
If there are any words to say about what you see in Baltimore, they should be about how confident and wise you are about your decision to move there. Catonsville, Maryland is just nine short miles from Baltimore, sandwiched between Woodlawn to the North and Arbutus to the South East. Somehow, though, Catonsville still manages to stand out as a premier residential and business hub. Despite its modest size, this town has been able to pack itself into 13 small communities, making it the 17th largest Maryland community.
Having trouble with Craigslist Catonsville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Finding an apartment in Catonsville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.