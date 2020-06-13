Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

135 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Catonsville, MD

Finding an apartment in Catonsville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your...
Last updated June 13
6 Units Available
Caton House
417 Wheaton Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,424
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious living minutes from Baltimore City and Inner Harbor; close to BWI Airport. Community has a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Premium hardwood flooring, modern appliances and air conditioning in every unit.
Last updated June 13
5 Units Available
Montrose Manor
28 Montrose Manor Ct, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,499
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1075 sqft
Close to Baltimore attractions like Inner Harbor and Camden Yards; also conveniently near BWI airport and University of Maryland Medical Center. Patio or balcony in every pet-friendly unit, along with laundry and fully-equipped kitchen.
Last updated June 13
10 Units Available
Mount Ridge Apartments
201 S Symington Ave, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,035
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
865 sqft
This community is convenient to the Short Line Trail, South Paradise Avenue and I-695. Units are recently renovated and feature either a patio or balcony. Community features include volleyball court and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 13
11 Units Available
Oella Mill
840 Oella Ave, Catonsville, MD
Studio
$2,028
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,091
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,666
976 sqft
These apartments are in a historic building dating back to 1918. Apartments feature exposed brick walls, large, factory-style windows, and designer kitchens. Two-level fitness center, lounge and observation deck provided. Fantastic views.
Last updated February 26
2 Units Available
Shade Tree Trace
408 Shade Tree Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,160
726 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three oversized floor plans, Shade Tree Trace Apartments at The Timbers is located in the Catonsville area of Western Baltimore County, just west of Baltimore City.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
181 Winters Lane
181 Winters Lane, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
960 sqft
181 Winters Lane/ Quaint 3 bedroom 1 bath house - During this time of Social Distancing, we would like to introduce you to our Enter Property Yourself option. You will see a sign, located on the property, that reads, Enter Property Yourself.

1 of 12

Last updated May 3
1 Unit Available
5219 Old Frederick Rd
5219 Old Frederick Road, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1140 sqft
Catonsville Hidden Gem - Charming 3 level brick town home with separate dining room. Freshly painted and move in ready. Partially finished walkout basement and spacious backyard. To apply, go to www.farmerpm.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
9 Briarwood Rd
9 Briarwood Road, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1504 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
View this beautifully renovated home located in Catonsville, MD.
Results within 1 mile of Catonsville
Last updated June 13
12 Units Available
Ellicott Grove Apartments
3005 Oak Green Cir, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
967 sqft
Near downtown Baltimore, these apartment homes boast spacious layouts, in-home laundry and plentiful closet space. Community amenities include a pool, a gym and a fire pit. Just off Baltimore National Pike, minutes from Columbia Pike.
Last updated June 13
12 Units Available
Colony Hill Apartments And Townhomes
24 Colony Hill Ct, Arbutus, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,157
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1035 sqft
Roomy living accommodations with private backyards, lots of kitchen space and stylish hardwood flooring. Complex offers laundry facilities and off-street parking. Located near the interchange of I-95 and I-695.
Last updated June 13
Westgate
Westgate
17 Units Available
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$775
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1062 sqft
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes are located in Baltimore City surrounded by scenic wooded views. This community features studio apartments and 2-3 Bedroom Townhomes. Don't hesitate! Check out what Jamestowne has to offer today!
Last updated June 13
Oaklee
Oaklee
12 Units Available
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$760
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
715 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments include updated kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Enjoy amenities such as garage parking, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Easy access to I-95 and I-695.
Last updated June 13
Westgate
Westgate
7 Units Available
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
776 sqft
Elegantly landscaped property located near schools. Air-conditioned units feature patio/balcony and kitchen appliances including dishwasher and garbage disposal. Business center, on-site laundry facilities, and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated June 13
4 Units Available
Strawberry Hill
1546 Ingleside Ave, Woodlawn, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$990
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
896 sqft
Prime location in private Woodlawn neighborhood close to I-70, I-695 and Route 40. Spacious apartments with large, open floor plans. Complex features playground, BBQ/picnic area and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 13
Yale Heights
Yale Heights
2 Units Available
Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Caral Gardens is a garden-style community offering a residential environment, and excellent customer service. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartments as well as 2 bedroom townhomes to fit your growing needs.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
Edmondson Park
1661 Forest Park Avenue, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,051
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Edmondson Park Apartments is located at 7900 Brookford Circle Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 13
Oaklee
Oaklee
1 Unit Available
Leeds Avenue Apartments
1003 Arion Park Road, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
782 sqft
Located in Historic Loudon Park. Easy access to I-95 and I-695. These recently renovated apartments feature private balconies, updated kitchens, and door-to-door trash removal. Solid brick construction building.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5204 Leeds Ave Unit 2
5204 Leeds Avenue, Arbutus, MD
Studio
$1,250
1 Bedroom
Ask
Fantastic 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment in Halethorpe and only 1 mile from UMBC! Completely renovated unit completely ready for move-in. Stainless Steel appliances throughout with new floors throughout the unit.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1706 Stella Court
1706 Stella Court, Woodlawn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1140 sqft
Beautifully Updated 4 Bedroom in Gwynn Oak - A beautifully updated 4 bedroom townhome in Gwynn Oak with hardwood floors throughout! The modern kitchen offers new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and an island breakfast bar.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13
Beechfield
Beechfield
1 Unit Available
5324 Wyndholme Cir
5324 Wyndholme Circle, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1937 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous 3 bedroom EOG townhome in the Wyndholme Woods Community of Beechfield! Light-filled open floorplan offers a convenient bath, comfortable living area, plus a separate dining space perfect for entertaining.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13
Westgate
Westgate
1 Unit Available
5440 frederick avenue - 2
5440 Frederick Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$949
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
We can fulfil your desire to live in the Catonsville Area. A Bright Studio with Huge Deck & Nature View.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13
Irvington
Irvington
1 Unit Available
4122 Walrad Street
4122 Walrad Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1640 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in Baltimore. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and yard. Utilities included: water.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13
Beechfield
Beechfield
1 Unit Available
5328 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE
5328 Wyndholme Circle, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1506 sqft
Welcome to your new home! Enjoy living in this three bedroom townhouse. The first floor offers a large living room with 9 foot ceilings leading to the gourmet kitchen/dining area with ample storage in the 42 inch cabinets.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1122 ELM ROAD
1122 Elm Road, Arbutus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1274 sqft
Charming rental available now in the Arbour Manor neighborhood of Arbutus. House as been well maintained and has been recently updated. HVAC is less than 2 years old and bathroom was fully renovated in 2019. Located near Arbour Manor park.
City Guide for Catonsville, MD

Well you know I went to Baltimore /So confident and wise / [...] /And let them see these things you see / And hear the words you say -- From "Baltimore" by Lyle Lovett

If there are any words to say about what you see in Baltimore, they should be about how confident and wise you are about your decision to move there. Catonsville, Maryland is just nine short miles from Baltimore, sandwiched between Woodlawn to the North and Arbutus to the South East. Somehow, though, Catonsville still manages to stand out as a premier residential and business hub. Despite its modest size, this town has been able to pack itself into 13 small communities, making it the 17th largest Maryland community.

Having trouble with Craigslist Catonsville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Catonsville, MD

Finding an apartment in Catonsville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

