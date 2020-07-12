Apartment List
/
MD
/
catonsville
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:32 PM

163 Apartments for rent in Catonsville, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Catonsville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
7 Units Available
Oella Mill
840 Oella Ave, Catonsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,138
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
These apartments are in a historic building dating back to 1918. Apartments feature exposed brick walls, large, factory-style windows, and designer kitchens. Two-level fitness center, lounge and observation deck provided. Fantastic views.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
6 Units Available
Caton House
417 Wheaton Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,399
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious living minutes from Baltimore City and Inner Harbor; close to BWI Airport. Community has a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Premium hardwood flooring, modern appliances and air conditioning in every unit.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
9 Units Available
Montrose Manor
28 Montrose Manor Ct, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,499
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1075 sqft
Close to Baltimore attractions like Inner Harbor and Camden Yards; also conveniently near BWI airport and University of Maryland Medical Center. Patio or balcony in every pet-friendly unit, along with laundry and fully-equipped kitchen.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Mount Ridge Apartments
201 S Symington Ave, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
865 sqft
This community is convenient to the Short Line Trail, South Paradise Avenue and I-695. Units are recently renovated and feature either a patio or balcony. Community features include volleyball court and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated February 26 at 07:37pm
2 Units Available
Cedar Run Apartments
407 Cedar Run Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,035
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
742 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWelcome Home. We offer studio, one, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated February 26 at 07:37pm
2 Units Available
Shade Tree Trace
408 Shade Tree Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,160
726 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three oversized floor plans, Shade Tree Trace Apartments at The Timbers is located in the Catonsville area of Western Baltimore County, just west of Baltimore City.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
White Oaks
9 Rambling Oaks Way, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,140
741 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three roomy floor plans, White Oaks Apartments at The Timbers is located in the Catonsville area of Western Baltimore County, just west of Baltimore City.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
218 Glenrae Dr
218 Glenrae Drive, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1064 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Cozy 3 bedroom, 1 bath rancher in Catonsville. Hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, dining and living rooms. Washer and dryer. Fenced yard. No smoking, no pets. Convenient location!

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
6308-1 FREDERICK
6308 Frederick Rd, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1498 sqft
AVAILABLE 6/19/20. 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment on lower level of townhouse. Living room, Dining room, sunroom, finished basement, and garage offers plenty of space!

1 of 17

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
119 N SYMINGTON
119 North Symington Avenue, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
PRISTINE AND PERFECT. CLOSE TO UMBC. RENOVATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. HARDWOOD FLOORS. GARAGE AND PARKING PAD. SCREENED IN BACK PORCH WITH ELECTRIC. FULL BATH IN BASEMENT. LAWN CARE INCLUDED. APPLY AT LONG AND FOSTER SITE.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
17 FUSTING AVENUE
17 Fusting Avenue, Catonsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
5950 sqft
This 2 bedroom and 1 bath unit is located on the 3rd floor of this Large House containing 6 apartments on an acre of land near downtown Olde Catonsville. Great location for restaurants and stores in the middle of Catonsville.
Results within 1 mile of Catonsville
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
11 Units Available
Westgate
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
776 sqft
Elegantly landscaped property located near schools. Air-conditioned units feature patio/balcony and kitchen appliances including dishwasher and garbage disposal. Business center, on-site laundry facilities, and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
14 Units Available
Ellicott Grove Apartments
3005 Oak Green Cir, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,395
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
967 sqft
Near downtown Baltimore, these apartment homes boast spacious layouts, in-home laundry and plentiful closet space. Community amenities include a pool, a gym and a fire pit. Just off Baltimore National Pike, minutes from Columbia Pike.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
6 Units Available
Colony Hill Apartments And Townhomes
24 Colony Hill Ct, Arbutus, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,132
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Roomy living accommodations with private backyards, lots of kitchen space and stylish hardwood flooring. Complex offers laundry facilities and off-street parking. Located near the interchange of I-95 and I-695.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
6 Units Available
Westgate
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$875
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1062 sqft
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes are located in Baltimore City surrounded by scenic wooded views. This community features studio apartments and 2-3 Bedroom Townhomes. Don't hesitate! Check out what Jamestowne has to offer today!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
7 Units Available
Strawberry Hill
1546 Ingleside Ave, Woodlawn, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
896 sqft
Prime location in private Woodlawn neighborhood close to I-70, I-695 and Route 40. Spacious apartments with large, open floor plans. Complex features playground, BBQ/picnic area and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
1 Unit Available
Oaklee
Leeds Avenue Apartments
1003 Arion Park Road, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$990
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Historic Loudon Park. Easy access to I-95 and I-695. These recently renovated apartments feature private balconies, updated kitchens, and door-to-door trash removal. Solid brick construction building.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Oaklee
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$760
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
715 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments include updated kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Enjoy amenities such as garage parking, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Easy access to I-95 and I-695.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
Westview Commons
1001 Ingleside Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
728 sqft
Westview Commons offers apartment home living in a lovely, established neighborhood in Baltimore County. Just off of 695 at Route 40, Westview Commons is located close to both Catonsville Community College and UMBC.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5635 Oregon Ave
5635 Oregon Avenue, Arbutus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1710 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 22,2020. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath single family house in Halethorpe. Great area! Close to UMBC, the BWI Airport, Northrop Grumman, UMAB, Johns Hopkins and Johns Hopkins Bayview. Short commute to I-695, and I-95.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
21 Piedmont Ct
21 Piedmont Court, Arbutus, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1316 sqft
4 Bedroom town home with 3 finished living levels , all appliances including washer & dryer. Ample storage space . Deck off of the kitchen for great outdoor space. Kitchen has just been renovated! Finished basement with walk-out to patio.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1682 FOREST PARK AVENUE N
1682 N Forest Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1216 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE, SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE WITH DECK OFF KITCHEN LEADING TO YOUR PARKING SPACE. HARDWOOD FLOORS. GAS COOKING. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR SHOPPING AND DINING. EASY ACCESS TO I 70 & I695. TENANT PAYS THE WATER BILL. NO PETS.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Beechfield
604 QUEENSGATE ROAD
604 Queensgate Road, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1057 sqft
Extremely nice updated rowhome ready for move-in. Gorgeous hardwoods throughout main level. Large living room, open concept kitchen and dining room. New carpet throughout upper and lower level. Generously sized bedrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1003 SPRING GATE ROAD
1003 Spring Gate Road, Woodlawn, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1287 sqft
Rarely available top level 3 bed 2 full bath condo in Catonsville Gateway. Spacious room sizes Bed 1 16X12 includes walk in closet and full bath, Bed 2 12X10, Bed 3 18X9, Living Room 20X12, Dining Room 11X10, Kitchen 10X9, Deck 11X7.
City Guide for Catonsville, MD

Well you know I went to Baltimore /So confident and wise / [...] /And let them see these things you see / And hear the words you say -- From "Baltimore" by Lyle Lovett

If there are any words to say about what you see in Baltimore, they should be about how confident and wise you are about your decision to move there. Catonsville, Maryland is just nine short miles from Baltimore, sandwiched between Woodlawn to the North and Arbutus to the South East. Somehow, though, Catonsville still manages to stand out as a premier residential and business hub. Despite its modest size, this town has been able to pack itself into 13 small communities, making it the 17th largest Maryland community.

Having trouble with Craigslist Catonsville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Catonsville, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Catonsville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Catonsville 1 BedroomsCatonsville 2 BedroomsCatonsville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCatonsville 3 BedroomsCatonsville Apartments with BalconyCatonsville Apartments with Garage
Catonsville Apartments with GymCatonsville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCatonsville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCatonsville Apartments with ParkingCatonsville Apartments with Pool
Catonsville Apartments with Washer-DryerCatonsville Dog Friendly ApartmentsCatonsville Furnished ApartmentsCatonsville Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MD
Milford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-Baltimore CountyTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University