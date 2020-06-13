Apartment List
/
MD
/
catonsville
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:17 AM

159 Apartments for rent in Catonsville, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
$
6 Units Available
Caton House
417 Wheaton Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,424
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious living minutes from Baltimore City and Inner Harbor; close to BWI Airport. Community has a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Premium hardwood flooring, modern appliances and air conditioning in every unit.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
$
5 Units Available
Montrose Manor
28 Montrose Manor Ct, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,529
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1075 sqft
Close to Baltimore attractions like Inner Harbor and Camden Yards; also conveniently near BWI airport and University of Maryland Medical Center. Patio or balcony in every pet-friendly unit, along with laundry and fully-equipped kitchen.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Oella Mill
840 Oella Ave, Catonsville, MD
Studio
$2,028
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,091
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,666
976 sqft
These apartments are in a historic building dating back to 1918. Apartments feature exposed brick walls, large, factory-style windows, and designer kitchens. Two-level fitness center, lounge and observation deck provided. Fantastic views.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Mount Ridge Apartments
201 S Symington Ave, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,035
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
865 sqft
This community is convenient to the Short Line Trail, South Paradise Avenue and I-695. Units are recently renovated and feature either a patio or balcony. Community features include volleyball court and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated February 26 at 07:37pm
2 Units Available
Shade Tree Trace
408 Shade Tree Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,160
726 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three oversized floor plans, Shade Tree Trace Apartments at The Timbers is located in the Catonsville area of Western Baltimore County, just west of Baltimore City.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
White Oaks
9 Rambling Oaks Way, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,140
741 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three roomy floor plans, White Oaks Apartments at The Timbers is located in the Catonsville area of Western Baltimore County, just west of Baltimore City.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5222 Old Frederick Rd
5222 Old Frederick Road, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,032
Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFUL ROW HOME OLD FREDERICK RD CATONSVILLE - Property Id: 295490 Lovely 3-4 bedrooms 1/5 baths row home in great area of Catonsville. Close to transportation, shopping (Sam's Safeway, Foreman Mills etc). and schools.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
54 Winslow Park Dr
54 Winslow Park Drive, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1440 sqft
Available July 13,2020. 3 bedroom, 2 full 2 half bath middle of group townhome.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
9 Briarwood Rd
9 Briarwood Road, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1504 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
View this beautifully renovated home located in Catonsville, MD.

1 of 17

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
119 N SYMINGTON
119 North Symington Avenue, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
PRISTINE AND PERFECT. CLOSE TO UMBC. RENOVATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. HARDWOOD FLOORS. GARAGE AND PARKING PAD. SCREENED IN BACK PORCH WITH ELECTRIC. FULL BATH IN BASEMENT. LAWN CARE INCLUDED. APPLY AT LONG AND FOSTER SITE.
Results within 1 mile of Catonsville
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
Westgate
7 Units Available
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
776 sqft
Elegantly landscaped property located near schools. Air-conditioned units feature patio/balcony and kitchen appliances including dishwasher and garbage disposal. Business center, on-site laundry facilities, and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Colony Hill Apartments And Townhomes
24 Colony Hill Ct, Arbutus, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,157
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1035 sqft
Roomy living accommodations with private backyards, lots of kitchen space and stylish hardwood flooring. Complex offers laundry facilities and off-street parking. Located near the interchange of I-95 and I-695.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Westgate
17 Units Available
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$775
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1062 sqft
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes are located in Baltimore City surrounded by scenic wooded views. This community features studio apartments and 2-3 Bedroom Townhomes. Don't hesitate! Check out what Jamestowne has to offer today!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Ellicott Grove Apartments
3005 Oak Green Cir, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,355
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
967 sqft
Near downtown Baltimore, these apartment homes boast spacious layouts, in-home laundry and plentiful closet space. Community amenities include a pool, a gym and a fire pit. Just off Baltimore National Pike, minutes from Columbia Pike.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
4 Units Available
Strawberry Hill
1546 Ingleside Ave, Woodlawn, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$990
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
896 sqft
Prime location in private Woodlawn neighborhood close to I-70, I-695 and Route 40. Spacious apartments with large, open floor plans. Complex features playground, BBQ/picnic area and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Edmondson Park
1661 Forest Park Avenue, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,051
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Edmondson Park Apartments is located at 7900 Brookford Circle Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:02am
Oaklee
1 Unit Available
Leeds Avenue Apartments
1003 Arion Park Road, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
782 sqft
Located in Historic Loudon Park. Easy access to I-95 and I-695. These recently renovated apartments feature private balconies, updated kitchens, and door-to-door trash removal. Solid brick construction building.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5204 Leeds Ave Unit 2
5204 Leeds Avenue, Arbutus, MD
Studio
$1,250
1 Bedroom
Ask
Fantastic 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment in Halethorpe and only 1 mile from UMBC! Completely renovated unit completely ready for move-in. Stainless Steel appliances throughout with new floors throughout the unit.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Westgate
1 Unit Available
5440 frederick avenue - 2
5440 Frederick Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$949
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
We can fulfil your desire to live in the Catonsville Area. A Bright Studio with Huge Deck & Nature View.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
21 Piedmont Ct
21 Piedmont Court, Arbutus, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1316 sqft
4 Bedroom town home with 3 finished living levels , all appliances including washer & dryer. Ample storage space . Deck off of the kitchen for great outdoor space. Kitchen has just been renovated! Finished basement with walk-out to patio.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Violetville
1 Unit Available
1028 ROCKHILL AVENUE
1028 Rock Hill Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
992 sqft
Don't let this affordable, all-brick, 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom home bypass you. Main lever with kitchen, separate living & dining rooms. Upper level with all 3 bedrooms, new carpet and 1 full bathroom. Clubbed basement with bonus full bathroom.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
46 INGATE TERRACE
46 Ingate Terrace, Arbutus, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1786 sqft
In very sought after RIVERCHASE This Beautiful Renovated 4 bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bath townhome.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4919 WINDPOWER WAY
4919 Windpower Way, Ilchester, MD
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
4275 sqft
Incredible opportunity to rent this beautiful home in Locust Chapel. This fully loaded home features hardwood floors on the main level for the Formal Living room and Dining rooms.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
1460 Barrett Road - 1
1460 Barrett Road, Woodlawn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1300 sqft
Huge end of group home that is newly renovated boasting 4 big bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Central AC and heat, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, washer and dryer, all new flooring and carpet, covered porch in back with private driveway.
City Guide for Catonsville, MD

Well you know I went to Baltimore /So confident and wise / [...] /And let them see these things you see / And hear the words you say -- From "Baltimore" by Lyle Lovett

If there are any words to say about what you see in Baltimore, they should be about how confident and wise you are about your decision to move there. Catonsville, Maryland is just nine short miles from Baltimore, sandwiched between Woodlawn to the North and Arbutus to the South East. Somehow, though, Catonsville still manages to stand out as a premier residential and business hub. Despite its modest size, this town has been able to pack itself into 13 small communities, making it the 17th largest Maryland community.

Having trouble with Craigslist Catonsville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Catonsville, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Catonsville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Catonsville 1 BedroomsCatonsville 2 BedroomsCatonsville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCatonsville 3 BedroomsCatonsville Apartments under $1,100
Catonsville Apartments with BalconyCatonsville Apartments with GarageCatonsville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCatonsville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCatonsville Apartments with Parking
Catonsville Apartments with Washer-DryerCatonsville Dog Friendly ApartmentsCatonsville Furnished ApartmentsCatonsville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MD
Milford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-Baltimore CountyTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University