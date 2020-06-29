5603 HARTFIELD AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Location, Location . located Gated community in front of Branch Ave Metro. Absolutely stunning, Beautiful hardwood floors. newly renovated 3 level garage townhouse in Town Center at Camp Springs on very quite street. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Community is gated and offers pool and tennis. New paint, new carpet, new 2 level hardwood floors, granite counter top, new stainless steel kitchen appliances, new Washer & dryer. Convenient location with easy access to Suitland Pkwy, Capital Beltway, walk to branch ave metro station.