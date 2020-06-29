All apartments in Camp Springs
Find more places like 5603 HARTFIELD AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Camp Springs, MD
/
5603 HARTFIELD AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:09 AM

5603 HARTFIELD AVENUE

5603 Hartfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Camp Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5603 Hartfield Avenue, Camp Springs, MD 20746

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Location, Location . located Gated community in front of Branch Ave Metro. Absolutely stunning, Beautiful hardwood floors. newly renovated 3 level garage townhouse in Town Center at Camp Springs on very quite street. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Community is gated and offers pool and tennis. New paint, new carpet, new 2 level hardwood floors, granite counter top, new stainless steel kitchen appliances, new Washer & dryer. Convenient location with easy access to Suitland Pkwy, Capital Beltway, walk to branch ave metro station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5603 HARTFIELD AVENUE have any available units?
5603 HARTFIELD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Camp Springs, MD.
What amenities does 5603 HARTFIELD AVENUE have?
Some of 5603 HARTFIELD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5603 HARTFIELD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5603 HARTFIELD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5603 HARTFIELD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5603 HARTFIELD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camp Springs.
Does 5603 HARTFIELD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 5603 HARTFIELD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 5603 HARTFIELD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5603 HARTFIELD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5603 HARTFIELD AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 5603 HARTFIELD AVENUE has a pool.
Does 5603 HARTFIELD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5603 HARTFIELD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5603 HARTFIELD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5603 HARTFIELD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5603 HARTFIELD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5603 HARTFIELD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Courts of Camp Springs
5327 Carswell Ave
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Allentown Apartments
5215 Morris Avenue, Suite 5
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd
Camp Springs, MD 20746

Similar Pages

Camp Springs 1 BedroomsCamp Springs 2 Bedrooms
Camp Springs Apartments with BalconyCamp Springs Pet Friendly Places
Camp Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD
Merrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDMaryland City, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America