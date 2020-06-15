All apartments in Camp Springs
Camp Springs, MD
4306 WELDON DRIVE
Last updated October 19 2019 at 3:08 AM

4306 WELDON DRIVE

4306 Weldon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4306 Weldon Drive, Camp Springs, MD 20748

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
LEASE PURCHASE ONLY 620+ CREDIT SCORE. 30 DAY SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY. MUST PURCHASE AFTER 30 DAYS. 7 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH 3600+ SQUARE FOOT RANCHER WITH 2 CAR GARAGE TENANT UTILIZES PROGRAMS THEN PURCHASE. NOT A ONE YEAR OR LONG TERM LEASE. OTHER HOMES AVAILABLE --- REALTOR DIRECT HOMES AVAILABLE -- PROGRAMS WITH THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS AVAILABLE WITH SOME GRANTS NOT NEEDING TO BE PAID BACK...COME GET YOUR HOME NOW !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4306 WELDON DRIVE have any available units?
4306 WELDON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Camp Springs, MD.
What amenities does 4306 WELDON DRIVE have?
Some of 4306 WELDON DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4306 WELDON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4306 WELDON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4306 WELDON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4306 WELDON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camp Springs.
Does 4306 WELDON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4306 WELDON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4306 WELDON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4306 WELDON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4306 WELDON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4306 WELDON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4306 WELDON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4306 WELDON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4306 WELDON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4306 WELDON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4306 WELDON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4306 WELDON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
