LEASE PURCHASE ONLY 620+ CREDIT SCORE. 30 DAY SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY. MUST PURCHASE AFTER 30 DAYS. 7 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH 3600+ SQUARE FOOT RANCHER WITH 2 CAR GARAGE TENANT UTILIZES PROGRAMS THEN PURCHASE. NOT A ONE YEAR OR LONG TERM LEASE. OTHER HOMES AVAILABLE --- REALTOR DIRECT HOMES AVAILABLE -- PROGRAMS WITH THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS AVAILABLE WITH SOME GRANTS NOT NEEDING TO BE PAID BACK...COME GET YOUR HOME NOW !!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4306 WELDON DRIVE have any available units?
4306 WELDON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Camp Springs, MD.
What amenities does 4306 WELDON DRIVE have?
Some of 4306 WELDON DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4306 WELDON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4306 WELDON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.